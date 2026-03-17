ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Centre: Why Deny Heirs Details Of Deceased Bank Accounts?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) why details of bank accounts belonging to deceased persons cannot be disclosed to their heirs, adding that the government should frame a policy on the issue.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, seeking a direction to set up a mechanism to inform the legal heirs of deceased depositors about unclaimed deposits lying dormant in bank accounts.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Dalal, submitted that the petitioner has sought directions for making the details of unclaimed accounts public. The bench orally remarked, suppose a man has got 10 different accounts in different countries, and he dies intestate, how do his heirs get the details?

The bench added that he may not have done the KYC, and added, “What we are saying is, what is wrong if we give the information to the legal heirs? You will have to come out with some policy." Bhushan contended that the RBI had also recommended the need to have a “Centralised and Searchable Database” so that people can trace the accounts of their deceased parents.