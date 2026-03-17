SC To Centre: Why Deny Heirs Details Of Deceased Bank Accounts?
The top court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to set up a mechanism to inform the legal heirs of deceased depositors about unclaimed deposits.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 17, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) why details of bank accounts belonging to deceased persons cannot be disclosed to their heirs, adding that the government should frame a policy on the issue.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, seeking a direction to set up a mechanism to inform the legal heirs of deceased depositors about unclaimed deposits lying dormant in bank accounts.
During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Dalal, submitted that the petitioner has sought directions for making the details of unclaimed accounts public. The bench orally remarked, suppose a man has got 10 different accounts in different countries, and he dies intestate, how do his heirs get the details?
The bench added that he may not have done the KYC, and added, “What we are saying is, what is wrong if we give the information to the legal heirs? You will have to come out with some policy." Bhushan contended that the RBI had also recommended the need to have a “Centralised and Searchable Database” so that people can trace the accounts of their deceased parents.
Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing the Centre, said if a genuine heir comes forward, the amount is refunded to them from the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, established by the RBI in 2014, holds unclaimed deposits from commercial and co-operative banks.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the Centre and the RBI to file fresh affidavits in the matter. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 5.
Earlier, the apex court had asked the Finance Ministry to file its response to the PIL seeking directions to create a centralised database providing information about bank accounts, insurance, deposits and post office funds lying in accounts held by those who are no longer alive.
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