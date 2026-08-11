ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Centre: Treat PIL For Supervisory Mechanism Against Digital Harms As Representation

File photo of a board outside the Supreme Court of India ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider a representation seeking remedial measures against serious cybercrimes — including threats of physical violence, disclosure of private information such as children’s school locations, and non‑consensual intimate content.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, appearing in person, seeking the creation of an effective supervisory mechanism to address grave unlawful digital harms.

The petitioner posed a hypothetical situation to draw the court’s attention to the urgency of the issue, asking whether a woman's home address, accompanied by a rape threat, posted online at 9 pm could be allowed to remain accessible.

The CJI observed that the petitioner "highlighted very well" the various modes, kinds and facets of cybercrime, adding, "How to detect them and what preventive measures are to be taken are matters for domain experts..."

The petitioner contended that issues were already raised before the authorities concerned through a representation.