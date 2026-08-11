SC To Centre: Treat PIL For Supervisory Mechanism Against Digital Harms As Representation
The petitioner contended that issues were already raised before the authorities concerned through a representation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider a representation seeking remedial measures against serious cybercrimes — including threats of physical violence, disclosure of private information such as children’s school locations, and non‑consensual intimate content.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a PIL filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, appearing in person, seeking the creation of an effective supervisory mechanism to address grave unlawful digital harms.
The petitioner posed a hypothetical situation to draw the court’s attention to the urgency of the issue, asking whether a woman's home address, accompanied by a rape threat, posted online at 9 pm could be allowed to remain accessible.
The CJI observed that the petitioner "highlighted very well" the various modes, kinds and facets of cybercrime, adding, "How to detect them and what preventive measures are to be taken are matters for domain experts..."
The petitioner contended that issues were already raised before the authorities concerned through a representation.
The bench asked to whom the representation was addressed. The petitioner replied that it had been submitted to the Centre through the secretaries of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministries of Home Affairs and the Law and Justice.
The bench noted that the PIL sought directions for an effective supervisory mechanism to deal with "grave unlawful digital harms," including acts or threats of physical violence, dangerous toxins, disclosure of private particulars, including children's school locations, non-consensual intimate content and harmful digital impersonation. The bench observed that the issues were already raised in a representation dated June 22 addressed to the ministries concerned.
The bench said that at this stage, the remedial action required was for the authorities concerned to consider the issues raised in the representation.
The bench asked the three ministries and all other stakeholders to examine the issues raised in the representation and take such remedial measures as may be required. The plea said that such cybercrimes seriously impinge upon fundamental rights, including the rights to equality, freedom of speech, privacy, dignity and life.
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