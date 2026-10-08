ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Centre: Set Up Committee To Ensure Pharma Firms Don't Indulge In Unethical Practices

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central government to set up a committee to consider suggestions and recommend measures for ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in unethical marketing practices.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.