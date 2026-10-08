SC To Centre: Set Up Committee To Ensure Pharma Firms Don't Indulge In Unethical Practices
The plea asked the SC to lay down guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies until an effective law is enacted.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central government to set up a committee to consider suggestions and recommend measures for ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in unethical marketing practices.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The bench directed the government to constitute the committee in line with the court’s earlier directions and observations. “We have directed the Union of India to constitute the committee and give its recommendations in terms of our previous directives and observations. The matter will be placed before the court on January 29, 2027 to show compliance with the court’s orders,” Justice Mehta said, reading out the operative part of the judgment.
The issue arose from a petition filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Associations of India (FMRAI). The plea sought a legally binding mechanism to regulate pharmaceutical marketing practices and alleged unethical conduct involving medical professionals.
The plea sought a direction that until an effective law was enacted, the Apex court should lay down guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.
In September, the central government informed the Apex court that it was setting up a three-member panel to suggest a statutory framework ensuring pharmaceutical companies do not engage in unethical practices.
The petition highlighted the use of expensive gifts, foreign trips, other freebies and high-pressure marketing tactics to influence doctors to prescribe particular medicines.
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