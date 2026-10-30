ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Centre: Include Action For Breach Of Policy On Use Of Live-Streamed Court Proceedings

File photo of a board outside the Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Cracking down on the misuse of court livestreams, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to provide for action against those who unlawfully upload or circulate audio-video clips of judicial proceedings in its proposed policy framework.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas on live-streaming and recording/publishing of court proceedings. The bench noted that formulation of the policy was under consideration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that suggestions from various high courts and other stakeholders were received and forwarded to MeitY. The bench was informed that these suggestions would be utilised for the preparation of comprehensive guidelines. Mehta said that the MeitY would consider the suggestions and respond in a few days. Mehta requested the bench to list the plea for further consideration after Diwali vacation. "Necessary measures for taking action against those who fail to comply with directions will also be incorporated in policy," said the bench. Advocate Prashant Bhushan suggested creating an authenticated online repository of court proceedings, with watermarking and cryptographic verification, from which users could lawfully extract clips. Justice Bagchi responded that steps along these lines were already being taken on the administrative side.