SC To Centre: Include Action For Breach Of Policy On Use Of Live-Streamed Court Proceedings
A bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, was hearing pleas on live-streaming and recording/publishing of court proceedings.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Cracking down on the misuse of court livestreams, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to provide for action against those who unlawfully upload or circulate audio-video clips of judicial proceedings in its proposed policy framework.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing pleas on live-streaming and recording/publishing of court proceedings. The bench noted that formulation of the policy was under consideration.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that suggestions from various high courts and other stakeholders were received and forwarded to MeitY. The bench was informed that these suggestions would be utilised for the preparation of comprehensive guidelines.
Mehta said that the MeitY would consider the suggestions and respond in a few days. Mehta requested the bench to list the plea for further consideration after Diwali vacation.
"Necessary measures for taking action against those who fail to comply with directions will also be incorporated in policy," said the bench.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan suggested creating an authenticated online repository of court proceedings, with watermarking and cryptographic verification, from which users could lawfully extract clips. Justice Bagchi responded that steps along these lines were already being taken on the administrative side.
He added that efforts were underway to prevent the extraction of clips from High Court YouTube channels, though implementation challenges remained.
The bench, reminding that courtroom clips cannot be commercially exploited, said YouTubers would need prior permission from the Supreme Court Secretary General. Bhushan contended that “commercial exploitation” was a vague term and that a pre-condition of permission could create problems.
Mehta contended that YouTubers make money from the content they publish and are not doing it for any public purpose. Bhushan cited an example of a YouTuber wanting to report on a case using an official clip.
The bench said that there had to be court supervision over both the extraction of a clip and the purpose for which it was used. On July 24, the Supreme Court barred the posting, reposting or uploading of audio‑visual recordings of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission from the apex court’s secretary‑general or the registrar‑generals of the high courts.
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