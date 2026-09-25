ETV Bharat / bharat

File Your Response On Social Media Platforms' Child Abuse Reporting Duties: SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to set out the steps it is taking to ensure social‑media intermediaries are held accountable for detecting, reporting and removing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM), and to specify the safeguards and penalties that will apply if platforms fail to comply.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA). The plea sought compliance with the 2024 judgment and a uniform standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure intermediaries report promptly.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, which stressed that the issue is “extremely serious”. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj represented the Centre.

During the hearing, the bench also pointed out to the Centre its 2024 judgment, which casts this obligation on social media intermediaries. Citing this judgment, advocate Bhuwan Ribhu, representing the petitioner, contended that the concerned authorities have hardly enforced the directions passed by the court.