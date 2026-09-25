File Your Response On Social Media Platforms' Child Abuse Reporting Duties: SC To Centre
The plea sought compliance with the 2024 judgment and a uniform standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure intermediaries report promptly.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to set out the steps it is taking to ensure social‑media intermediaries are held accountable for detecting, reporting and removing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM), and to specify the safeguards and penalties that will apply if platforms fail to comply.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA). The plea sought compliance with the 2024 judgment and a uniform standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure intermediaries report promptly.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, which stressed that the issue is “extremely serious”. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj represented the Centre.
During the hearing, the bench also pointed out to the Centre its 2024 judgment, which casts this obligation on social media intermediaries. Citing this judgment, advocate Bhuwan Ribhu, representing the petitioner, contended that the concerned authorities have hardly enforced the directions passed by the court.
The apex court in August directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Law and Justice to file a response.
Noting the absence of response, the bench gave a last opportunity to the Centre to file an affidavit by October 15. “The matter before us is extremely serious. The counter to be filed should explain what steps have been taken by the two ministries to give meaningful effect to the directions in our judgment of 2024 and what steps have been taken to curb this menace as highlighted in the application filed by the petitioner (JRCA),” the bench said.
Nataraj said the Centre is taking the matter seriously, is finalising its response and will file it within a week. “The counter affidavit should also indicate, in so many words, what precautions the government would be taking in future to prevent lapses on the part of the social media intermediaries”, said the bench.
In September 2024, the apex court said that social media intermediaries have a duty to report cases of child abuse and exploitation to the local authorities under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
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