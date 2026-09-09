SC To CBSE: Consider Exempting Class 6 This Year From 3-Language Policy
A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the CBSE to explore the possibility.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider exempting Class 6 students from its three-language policy for this academic year.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench asked the CBSE to look into the possibility of accommodating the students of Class 6 in the ongoing academic session.
"Mr Solicitor, at least consider Class 6 for this year... If they can be given some accommodation," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
The bench deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's three-language policy to September 17.
During the hearing, Mehta requested the bench to defer the hearing on the pleas as Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati was not available.
Mehta assured that the officials concerned would consider the bench's suggestion.
A senior counsel, representing one of the petitioners, contended that the matter should not be delayed due to more adjournments as students have to ultimately take an examination. He stressed that it was causing anxiety among their parents.
The bench was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from July 1.
On September 3, the central government submitted to the Supreme Court that it was working on suggestions for implementing the CBSE’s policy requiring Class 9 students to study three languages, including two Indian languages.
On August 20, the apex court asked CBSE to consider a one-time reprieve for Class 6 students from the third-language requirement, shielding them from a mandatory Class 10 exam in that subject while safeguarding existing foreign-language combinations. The apex court also questioned CBSE’s classification of English as a non-indigenous language under its revised three-language policy.
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