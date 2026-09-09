ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To CBSE: Consider Exempting Class 6 This Year From 3-Language Policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider exempting Class 6 students from its three-language policy for this academic year.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench asked the CBSE to look into the possibility of accommodating the students of Class 6 in the ongoing academic session.

"Mr Solicitor, at least consider Class 6 for this year... If they can be given some accommodation," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The bench deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's three-language policy to September 17.

During the hearing, Mehta requested the bench to defer the hearing on the pleas as Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati was not available.