ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Begin Final Hearing Of Pleas On Marital Rape In December

File photo of Supreme Court ( AFP )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that in December, it would list a batch of petitions pertaining to the contentious issue of marital rape for final hearing. Marital rape is excluded from the ambit of "rape" by way of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A clutch of pleas was listed for hearing during the day before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The pleas raise the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

The IPC is now repealed and replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and even under the new law, exception 2 to section 63 says that "sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape." Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing in the matter, argued that the bench is scheduled to hear a part-heard matter at 2 PM today. The senior counsel urged the bench to list the matter in December as it may not come up today since the bench is seized of a part-heard matter. "We will either have it on December 2-3 or on December 9-10. Today, it is not possible. We are trying to finish the part-heard matter today," the CJI said. One of the lawyers appearing in the marital rape case requested the bench to list the matter on December 9 and 10. "We will fix it on December 9 or December 10," the bench said, adding, "We will try to hear it before the winter break."