SC To Begin Final Hearing Of Pleas On Marital Rape In December
A batch of petitions challenging the marital rape exemption will be taken up by the Supreme Court in December.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that in December, it would list a batch of petitions pertaining to the contentious issue of marital rape for final hearing. Marital rape is excluded from the ambit of "rape" by way of Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A clutch of pleas was listed for hearing during the day before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The pleas raise the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.
The IPC is now repealed and replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and even under the new law, exception 2 to section 63 says that "sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape."
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing in the matter, argued that the bench is scheduled to hear a part-heard matter at 2 PM today. The senior counsel urged the bench to list the matter in December as it may not come up today since the bench is seized of a part-heard matter.
"We will either have it on December 2-3 or on December 9-10. Today, it is not possible. We are trying to finish the part-heard matter today," the CJI said. One of the lawyers appearing in the marital rape case requested the bench to list the matter on December 9 and 10. "We will fix it on December 9 or December 10," the bench said, adding, "We will try to hear it before the winter break."
The winter break in the apex court would commence from December 21. On September 9, the Centre told the bench that the counter affidavit it filed earlier in the lead case may be treated as its reply in other petitions as well. The bench was hearing a batch of pleas challenging/supporting the marital rape exception (Exception 2) under Section 375 IPC (now Section 63 BNS).
In October 2024, the Union government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape, saying that in matters falling squarely within the domain of the regulation of marital relationship between spouses, a societal issue, due deference be exercised while testing the validity of legislative choice made by the Parliament.
In the counter-affidavit, the Union Home Ministry said that given the nature of the marital institution in our socio-legal milieu, if the legislature is of the view that, for preservation of the marital institution, the impugned exception should be retained, it is submitted that it would not be appropriate for the apex court to strike down the exception.
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