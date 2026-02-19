SC To Begin Final Hearing In Over 200 CAA Pleas On May 5
The Centre, on March 11, 2024, paved the way for the implementation of the CAA, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: More than six years after nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will commence final hearings on May 5 for over 200 petitions. These petitions include the lead plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued procedural directions regarding the final hearings on the petitions, which have been pending since 2019-2020.
The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.
The bench said the final hearing of arguments will be held from May 5 to May 12, 2026. The bench said it will hear the petitioners, including the lead petitioner IUML, for one-and-a-half days. The bench said it will then grant the Centre one full day to advance its arguments. The CJI said the final hearing on the pleas will be concluded on May 12.
The bench asked the parties to file additional documents and submissions within four weeks.
The bench said it will hear the pleas related to pan-India application of the CAA first and then take note of the petitions pertaining to Assam and Tripura later.
The bench said Assam's problem is different from the rest of the country, as the earlier cut-off date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under the CAA was extended to December 31, 2014.
These matters were last listed before a bench in March 2024. Then, the apex court had asked the Centre to respond to interim applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, till the apex court disposes of the pleas challenging the validity of the law.
However, the apex court declined the petitioners' counsel's request to halt the operation of the rules that give effect to the CAA.
The Centre, on March 11, 2024, paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
