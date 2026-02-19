ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Begin Final Hearing In Over 200 CAA Pleas On May 5

FILE - Students' Federation of India (SFI) members stage a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Ambedkar University in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: More than six years after nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will commence final hearings on May 5 for over 200 petitions. These petitions include the lead plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued procedural directions regarding the final hearings on the petitions, which have been pending since 2019-2020.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

The bench said the final hearing of arguments will be held from May 5 to May 12, 2026. The bench said it will hear the petitioners, including the lead petitioner IUML, for one-and-a-half days. The bench said it will then grant the Centre one full day to advance its arguments. The CJI said the final hearing on the pleas will be concluded on May 12.

The bench asked the parties to file additional documents and submissions within four weeks.