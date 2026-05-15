ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Thousands Of Fraud Lawyers With Doubtful Degrees, CBI Should Verify

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake degrees, observing that the issue warrants probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition seeking contempt of court action over the Delhi High Court's delay in implementing the senior advocate designation guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the central agency should ideally look into the issue. The CJI observed that thousands of fraudulent people wear black robes and expressed serious doubts about their degrees. The CJI orally observed that he wants the CBI to verify the LLB degrees. “I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees. Probably CBI will have to do something…" CJI said.