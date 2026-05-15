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SC: Thousands Of Fraud Lawyers With Doubtful Degrees, CBI Should Verify

The Supreme Court urges the CBI to probe and act against several lawyers suspected of holding fake degrees, highlighting concerns over legal profession integrity.

SC: Thousands Of Fraud Lawyers With Doubtful Degrees, CBI Should Verify
A view of Supreme Court (File/ETV Bharat)
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By Sumit Saxena

Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake degrees, observing that the issue warrants probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a petition seeking contempt of court action over the Delhi High Court's delay in implementing the senior advocate designation guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the central agency should ideally look into the issue. The CJI observed that thousands of fraudulent people wear black robes and expressed serious doubts about their degrees. The CJI orally observed that he wants the CBI to verify the LLB degrees. “I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees. Probably CBI will have to do something…" CJI said.

The bench made it clear that it’s not willing to entertain the plea. It also strongly criticised the language used by the petitioner, an advocate, on social media. “I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession," said the CJI.

Justice Bagchi asked, is a senior advocate tag a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for your participation in the justice system?

Sensing that the bench was not keen to entertain the matter, the petitioner eventually withdrew the plea.

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TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT
CBI
CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA
SC ON LAWYERS WITH FAKE DEGREES

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