ETV Bharat / bharat

Should Have An Expert Body On Legal Education: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said an expert body on legal education is needed, calling “important” a plea seeking the creation of an education commission to review the curriculum and duration of law courses.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "This is an era of expert bodies and there should be an expert body on legal education," said the bench.

The bench also observed that this is an important issue and the Union of India has a significant role in it. “They should come out with something," the bench observed.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The plea said that the New Education Policy 2020 promotes four-year graduation courses in all professional and academic courses.