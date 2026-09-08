Should Have An Expert Body On Legal Education: Supreme Court
The pleader also argued that the 5-year LLB courses were "disproportionate to the course material" and placed excessive financial burden on students and their families.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said an expert body on legal education is needed, calling “important” a plea seeking the creation of an education commission to review the curriculum and duration of law courses.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "This is an era of expert bodies and there should be an expert body on legal education," said the bench.
The bench also observed that this is an important issue and the Union of India has a significant role in it. “They should come out with something," the bench observed.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The plea said that the New Education Policy 2020 promotes four-year graduation courses in all professional and academic courses.
The plea stressed that the Bar Council of India has not taken appropriate steps to review the existing syllabus, curriculum and duration of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) courses.
The plea argued that the five-year duration of the BA-LLB and BBA-LLB courses was "disproportionate to the course material", and the long duration placed an excessive financial burden on the students and their families.
The petitioner urged the apex court to direct the Centre to set up a legal education commission or an expert committee consisting of eminent educationists, jurists, retired judges, advocates and professors to review the syllabus, curriculum and duration of the LLB and LLM courses.
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