ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: The Office Of Sajjadanashin Becomes Hereditary Under Mohammedan Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that Sajjadanashin is the spiritual head of waqf, and the declaration of Sajjadanashin is a religious affair; however, the role of Mutawalli of a waqf only pertains to the administration and management of the waqf.

The apex court observed that it is absolutely clear that, according to the outlines of the "Mohammedan Law (iv edition)", the special feature of the office of Sajjadanashin is that the original founder has the right to nominate a successor who, in turn, enjoys the same right, and, in the majority of cases, the office of Sajjadanashin becomes hereditary.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi, in a 90-page judgment delivered on April 2, noted that the offices of the mutawalli and Sajjadanashin cannot be considered the same.

The bench said Sajjadanashin of a waqf can also discharge the function of its Mutawalli, if appointed under Section 32(2)(g) of the Waqf Act of 1995; however, Mutawalli under Section 32(2)(g) cannot function as a Sajjadanashin but can only perform the duties as prescribed under the Act and the Rules.

"Sajjadanashin is the spiritual head of Waqf, and the declaration of Sajjadanashin is a religious affair, however, the role of Mutawalli of a Waqf only pertains to the administration and management of the Waqf," said the bench.

The bench examined whether the office of Mutawalli and Sajjadanashin is one and the same. The bench noted that it is also relevant to observe at the outset that the word Sajjadanashin has not been specifically defined under the Act of 1995; however, under the Rules, it has been defined as: “Sajjadanashin means a spiritual superior of a Dargah and in charge of spiritual affairs of such Dargah.”

The bench observed that the functions of the Mutawalli are purely administrative, and the office of the Mutawalli is not a spiritual office.

The bench noted that it is clear that removing a person from the office of Mutawalli shall not affect his personal rights in respect of waqf property either as a beneficiary or in any other capacity, or his right, if any, as Sajjadanashin.

"In the present case issue is with regard to the appointment of Sajjadanashin of a suit Dargah and not with regard to the appointment of Mutawalli. Hence, the civil court has jurisdiction to decide the issue involved in the present matter," said the bench.

The bench said it believes the high court committed a grave error when it concluded that the trial court and the first appellate court were not justified in assuming the jurisdiction and deciding the matter concerning the office of Sajjadanashin of suit Dargah, and the same is required to be dealt with and adjudicated by the concerned waqf board.