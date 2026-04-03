SC: The Office Of Sajjadanashin Becomes Hereditary Under Mohammedan Law
The apex court made these observations while partly allowing an appeal filed by Syed Mohammed Adil Pasha Quadri against the Karnataka HC's April 2024 judgment.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 3, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that Sajjadanashin is the spiritual head of waqf, and the declaration of Sajjadanashin is a religious affair; however, the role of Mutawalli of a waqf only pertains to the administration and management of the waqf.
The apex court observed that it is absolutely clear that, according to the outlines of the "Mohammedan Law (iv edition)", the special feature of the office of Sajjadanashin is that the original founder has the right to nominate a successor who, in turn, enjoys the same right, and, in the majority of cases, the office of Sajjadanashin becomes hereditary.
A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi, in a 90-page judgment delivered on April 2, noted that the offices of the mutawalli and Sajjadanashin cannot be considered the same.
The bench said Sajjadanashin of a waqf can also discharge the function of its Mutawalli, if appointed under Section 32(2)(g) of the Waqf Act of 1995; however, Mutawalli under Section 32(2)(g) cannot function as a Sajjadanashin but can only perform the duties as prescribed under the Act and the Rules.
"Sajjadanashin is the spiritual head of Waqf, and the declaration of Sajjadanashin is a religious affair, however, the role of Mutawalli of a Waqf only pertains to the administration and management of the Waqf," said the bench.
The bench examined whether the office of Mutawalli and Sajjadanashin is one and the same. The bench noted that it is also relevant to observe at the outset that the word Sajjadanashin has not been specifically defined under the Act of 1995; however, under the Rules, it has been defined as: “Sajjadanashin means a spiritual superior of a Dargah and in charge of spiritual affairs of such Dargah.”
The bench observed that the functions of the Mutawalli are purely administrative, and the office of the Mutawalli is not a spiritual office.
The bench noted that it is clear that removing a person from the office of Mutawalli shall not affect his personal rights in respect of waqf property either as a beneficiary or in any other capacity, or his right, if any, as Sajjadanashin.
"In the present case issue is with regard to the appointment of Sajjadanashin of a suit Dargah and not with regard to the appointment of Mutawalli. Hence, the civil court has jurisdiction to decide the issue involved in the present matter," said the bench.
The bench said it believes the high court committed a grave error when it concluded that the trial court and the first appellate court were not justified in assuming the jurisdiction and deciding the matter concerning the office of Sajjadanashin of suit Dargah, and the same is required to be dealt with and adjudicated by the concerned waqf board.
"Thus, in view of the aforesaid discussion, we are of the view that the civil court has jurisdiction to entertain the dispute involved in the present case and, therefore, the trial court has not committed any error while adjudicating the dispute involved in the present matter," said the apex court.
"Further, Mulla in his Principles of Mohammedan Law (13th Edition) has also described the term Sajjadanashin by observing that the status of Sajjadanashin is higher than that of Mutawalli. He is the head of the institution and has the right to exercise supervision over the Mutawallis management. But the Sajjadanashin may also be a Mutawalli, and in that case, with reference to the Waqf property, he is in no better position than a Mutawalli," noted the apex court.
The bench noted that Indian courts have consistently held that succession to such religious offices is ordinarily determined by custom, usage, or nomination by the incumbent, depending upon the particular traditions governing the institution.
“In the context of Muslim religious institutions, the Supreme Court has recognised that offices such as that of a Sajjadanashin or Mutawalli may devolve in accordance with the established customs of the institution, including nomination by the predecessor rather than strict rules of inheritance,” said the bench.
The apex court made these observations while partly allowing an appeal filed by Syed Mohammed Adil Pasha Quadri, alias Syed Budan Sha Quadri, against the Karnataka High Court's April 16, 2024, judgment. The high court held that the civil court lacked inherent jurisdiction to adjudicate the dispute regarding the office of Sajjadanashin of a notified Waqf institution, as such power is statutorily and exclusively reserved for the Waqf Board under the provisions of the Waqf Act.
The controversy was regarding the entitlement to the spiritual and hereditary office of Sajjadanashin of the Hazarath Akhil Shah Quadri Dargah, popularly known as the "Big Makan", situated at Channapatna, Ramanagara District.
The apex court said the high court has not decided the issue on the merits. "We remit the matter back to the high court to decide the case of the parties on its own merits in accordance with law except the issue of jurisdiction as decided by us in this appeal," it said.
"Further, as the dispute between the parties has been pending since the year 1988, we request the High Court to expedite the hearing and make an endeavour to decide the matter as early as possible, preferably within a period of 09 months," said the apex court.
The apex court, in a connected matter, dismissed a plea against the Karnataka High Court's 2008 judgment, which affirmed the concurrent judgments and decrees, declaring Syed Mohammed Adil Pasha Khadri as the lawful Sajjadanashin of the Hazarath Mardane-e-Gaib Dargah, Shivasamudram, located in Chamarajanagar District, Karnataka.
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