ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Country Has Changed…’, SC Terms Two‑Child Rule In Panchayat Polls ‘Useless’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed Maharashtra’s two‑child norm for panchayat polls as “useless,” remarking that the rule has lost relevance against the backdrop of India’s shifting demographic profile.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench was hearing a plea filed by a former Maharashtra sarpanch, Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, challenging her disqualification for having a third child. Advocate Pratik R Bombarde appeared for the petitioner. Earlier, the Bombay High Court upheld Ingle's disqualification under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act.

The bench led by Justice Narasimha observed that it would ordinarily have set aside the high court’s judgment, but the tenure of the elected body was almost over. The bench was informed that the apex court had already put on hold the operation of the high court judgment in November 2025.

Justice Narasimha observed that India's fertility rate has fallen to around 1.7. He added that coastal states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala recorded rates even lower than those of some Scandinavian countries. Ingle’s counsel contended that authorities disqualified his client from the post of sarpanch after determining she had a third child.

Justice Narasimha questioned the continued relevance of the two-child norm in light of India's changing demographic profile. “What kind of useless policy is this? Javed v. State of Haryana needs reconsideration. The country has changed…," Justice Narsimha orally observed.

The bench questioned the rationale for continuing a policy intended to reduce population growth. “To perpetuate this policy to reduce population in the present situation is completely unconstitutional…,” the bench observed, referring to the current demographic scenario.