‘Country Has Changed…’, SC Terms Two‑Child Rule In Panchayat Polls ‘Useless’
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a former Maharashtra sarpanch, Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, challenging her disqualification for having a third child.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed Maharashtra’s two‑child norm for panchayat polls as “useless,” remarking that the rule has lost relevance against the backdrop of India’s shifting demographic profile.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench was hearing a plea filed by a former Maharashtra sarpanch, Mangala Bhimrao Ingle, challenging her disqualification for having a third child. Advocate Pratik R Bombarde appeared for the petitioner. Earlier, the Bombay High Court upheld Ingle's disqualification under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act.
The bench led by Justice Narasimha observed that it would ordinarily have set aside the high court’s judgment, but the tenure of the elected body was almost over. The bench was informed that the apex court had already put on hold the operation of the high court judgment in November 2025.
Justice Narasimha observed that India's fertility rate has fallen to around 1.7. He added that coastal states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala recorded rates even lower than those of some Scandinavian countries. Ingle’s counsel contended that authorities disqualified his client from the post of sarpanch after determining she had a third child.
Justice Narasimha questioned the continued relevance of the two-child norm in light of India's changing demographic profile. “What kind of useless policy is this? Javed v. State of Haryana needs reconsideration. The country has changed…," Justice Narsimha orally observed.
The bench questioned the rationale for continuing a policy intended to reduce population growth. “To perpetuate this policy to reduce population in the present situation is completely unconstitutional…,” the bench observed, referring to the current demographic scenario.
The bench also examined whether similar two‑child disqualification rules remained in force across other states and directed counsel to verify the position.
The bench appointed advocate Rukmini Bobde, representing the Maharashtra government, as amicus curiae to assist it on the larger issue of the rule's prevalence in other states. The bench observed that some states continue with such disqualification provisions, while others have incentivised population growth.
After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 28.
The proceedings originated from Ingle's election as sarpanch of the gram panchayat Kakoda in Maharashtra. In a complaint, it was alleged that she had incurred disqualification under Section 14(1)(j-1) of the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, which bars persons having more than two children from holding the office of a panchayat member or sarpanch.
In October, 2024, the additional collector at Buldhana disqualified Ingle. Her appeal was dismissed by the additional commissioner of the Amravati division. The high court in August 2025 issued both orders. Ingle moved the Supreme Court, assailing the high court order.
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