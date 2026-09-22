Unlimited MRP: SC Terms Exorbitant Rates Of Cancer Drugs As ‘Daylight Dacoity’
Supreme Court makes scathing observations over essential cancer medicines being sold at exorbitant rates.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the exorbitant rates of cancer drugs as “broad daylight dacoity” after it was apprised that essential cancer medicines carry an MRP of ₹27,000 against the price to retailer (PTR) rate of ₹2,700.
The apex court termed the pricing as extortion, an “absolute rampage,” and “carnage” against patients and wondered why authorities are silent on it.
Making scathing observations about exorbitant pricing, the apex court asked “Why this permissibility of printing the MRP 10 times the actual cost of the medicine… Why not MRP can be more than 10% or 16%? Why should it be unlimited?”
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing two petitions that raised drug-related issues, including ensuring strict price control over medicines. "It is very surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take action on this are silent,” said the bench.
Justice Mehta said many patients are being treated under PMJAY or Ayushman Bharat, so taxpayers’ money goes into all this, and the medicine which is sold for Rs 200, is dispensed for Rs 2000, and the hospital gets the reimbursement. “It is a clear-cut case of fraud on the face of it,” said Justice Mehta, adding that the manufacturer fixes the MRP. “A manufacturer charges Rs 27,000, as MRP on a cancer drug, and the PTR (price to retailer) is Rs 2700. It is huge! Shocking!” said Justice Mehta.
The bench was informed that extortion is mainly at the retailer end. “Why this permissibility of printing the MRP 10 times the actual cost of the medicine... gives the retailer the leverage to charge anything he wants,” observed the bench. “Why not MRP can be more than 10% or 16%? Why should it be unlimited?” observed the bench.
The bench said people sell their houses and ornaments to get treatment and questioned how patients could be cheated like this. The bench observed, “all medicines are brought within the umbrella of price fixation, we may not even need a system of generic medicine. Everything will be at par…”
Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre in one of the pleas, stated that whatever mechanism exists would be placed before the court and further improvement would be examined. The bench said the petitioners have argued that all medicines are essential as per the amendment of 2007 and added, “all medicines are essential then what is the rational behind excluding a particular set of medicines, categorization."
The bench said the government was not treating it as an adversarial litigation. One of the petitioners told the bench that his plea also raises the issue concerning registered medical practitioners prescribing generic medicines. He said that fixing the MRP of medicines was of critical importance.
The bench observed that price fixation was a major issue and posted the matter for further hearing on September 29. One of the petitions sought a direction to authorities to make drug formulations more cost-effective by preventing alleged unethical overpricing of essential medicines by pharma companies and retailers.
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