ETV Bharat / bharat

Unlimited MRP: SC Terms Exorbitant Rates Of Cancer Drugs As ‘Daylight Dacoity’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the exorbitant rates of cancer drugs as “broad daylight dacoity” after it was apprised that essential cancer medicines carry an MRP of ₹27,000 against the price to retailer (PTR) rate of ₹2,700.

The apex court termed the pricing as extortion, an “absolute rampage,” and “carnage” against patients and wondered why authorities are silent on it.

Making scathing observations about exorbitant pricing, the apex court asked “Why this permissibility of printing the MRP 10 times the actual cost of the medicine… Why not MRP can be more than 10% or 16%? Why should it be unlimited?”

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing two petitions that raised drug-related issues, including ensuring strict price control over medicines. "It is very surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take action on this are silent,” said the bench.

Justice Mehta said many patients are being treated under PMJAY or Ayushman Bharat, so taxpayers’ money goes into all this, and the medicine which is sold for Rs 200, is dispensed for Rs 2000, and the hospital gets the reimbursement. “It is a clear-cut case of fraud on the face of it,” said Justice Mehta, adding that the manufacturer fixes the MRP. “A manufacturer charges Rs 27,000, as MRP on a cancer drug, and the PTR (price to retailer) is Rs 2700. It is huge! Shocking!” said Justice Mehta.