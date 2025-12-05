SC: Temple Money Belongs To Deity, Can't Become A Source Of Survival For Cooperative Bank
SC observed that the temple money, rather than being in a cooperative bank should go to a healthy nationalised bank
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 5, 2025
Updated : December 5, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that temple money belonged to the deity, cannot be used to enrich cooperative banks.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the petitions filed by some cooperative banks in Kerala challenging a direction issued by the Kerala High Court to return the deposits to the Thirunelli Temple Devaswom.
Manathnawady Co-operative Urban Society Ltd and Thirunelly Service Cooperative Bank Ltd moved the top court against the judgment passed by a division bench of the Kerala High Court in August 2025.
The Supreme Court said that the temple money belongs to the deity, and this money has to be saved, protected and utilised only for the interests of the temple. "It can't become a source of income or survival for a cooperative bank," said the CJI.
Justice Bagchi observed that banks were supposed to immediately release the amounts when the deposits matured. The bench asked what was wrong with the direction passed by the Kerala High Court, and further queried the petitioner's counsel, “You want to use the temple money to save the bank?”
The bench observed that the temple money, rather than being in a cooperative bank, which is breathing with great difficulty, should go to a healthy nationalised bank, which can give maximum interest, and asked what is wrong with the High Court direction?
A counsel, representing the cooperative banks, submitted that the direction issued by the High Court to return the deposits within two months was causing difficulties. The counsel contended that banks were not opposed to closing the deposit, but the abrupt direction to return would cause hardship.
The bench said if the banks are unable to attract the customers and deposits, that is their problem, and added, "Establish your credibility among the people….". The counsel replied that there was no request for closure, and banks have been providing them services as per their needs.
The counsel argued that they have been consistently renewing the Fixed Deposits. After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea and gave liberty to the petitioners to move before the Kerala High Court for extension of time.
