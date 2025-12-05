ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Temple Money Belongs To Deity, Can't Become A Source Of Survival For Cooperative Bank

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that temple money belonged to the deity, cannot be used to enrich cooperative banks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the petitions filed by some cooperative banks in Kerala challenging a direction issued by the Kerala High Court to return the deposits to the Thirunelli Temple Devaswom.

Manathnawady Co-operative Urban Society Ltd and Thirunelly Service Cooperative Bank Ltd moved the top court against the judgment passed by a division bench of the Kerala High Court in August 2025.

The Supreme Court said that the temple money belongs to the deity, and this money has to be saved, protected and utilised only for the interests of the temple. "It can't become a source of income or survival for a cooperative bank," said the CJI.

Justice Bagchi observed that banks were supposed to immediately release the amounts when the deposits matured. The bench asked what was wrong with the direction passed by the Kerala High Court, and further queried the petitioner's counsel, “You want to use the temple money to save the bank?”