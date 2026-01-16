ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Tells Father: Approach Medical College, Not Courts, To Save Son's Career

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday asked a doctor, who argued with folded hands and tears welled up in his eyes to safeguard his son's academic future, to seek relief from the concerned medical university rather than arguing the matter before the court.

The son had been found guilty of adopting unfair means in an exam, resulting in adverse remarks on his degree that now block his professional career. The CJI asked the medical college to consider the doctor's representation with "utmost sympathy" to protect the career of a young doctor.

The matter filed by the doctor father-son duo came up for hearing before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Father, who was petitioner number 1, argued the matter in person before the bench, and for the entire course of the hearing, he was apparently overwhelmed by emotions.

The CJI said at the end of the day, there is a father standing in court with folded hands trying to save the academic career of his son, who has an MBBS degree, and it appears that the university has made some adverse remarks based upon the adoption of unfair means in an exam.

The bench noted that the petitioner’s son has completed his MBBS degree, but due to adverse remarks, he is unable to pursue higher studies. The bench observed that the issue has instigated the petitioner to file complaints in various forums, and made it clear that it does not find any merit in those complaints, and refused to interfere with the order passed by the Bar Council of India, in connection with complaints against a lawyer.

"However, it seems to us that the first petitioner and son …have suffered enough on account of misdemeanour committed by the son while he was appearing in the examination held in February 2017," observed the CJI.

The bench noted that there were multiple rounds of unsuccessful litigation, coupled with the fact that the petitioner's son has not been able to seek admission to higher specialised courses for almost 9 years, which seems to be more than sufficient punishment.

The CJI said his professional career as a doctor is permanently blocked, which is bound to happen if there are adverse remarks in his degree/mark sheets issued by the medical college; such a punishment will become too harsh and disproportionate.

The bench noted that it has not heard the medical college at this stage, and it is not passing an order having an irreversible adverse impact on the functioning of the medical college.

The bench said the petitioner’s son should tender an unconditional apology to the university along with an application for expunction of the adverse remarks, which were recorded on the marksheets/degree. “We request the medical college to consider such representation/application with utmost sympathy and with an endeavour to save the professional career of a young doctor…”, said the bench, adding that the son is already repentant for the act committed by him in February 2017.