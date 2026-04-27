ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Suo Motu Note Of Assault On Woman Advocate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the brutal assault on a woman advocate allegedly by her husband, and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior officer, preferably a woman officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) or Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took suo motu action in the matter. The bench also asked the investigating officer to look into the aspect of three hospitals refusing admission to the victim. The apex court passed a slew of directions. The bench noted that the complaint alleges the victim’s in-laws took away her two minor children, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the police, informed the bench that an FIR was registered. Bhati submitted that the victim’s husband, who is the prime accused, was arrested on the intervening night of April 25 and 26. The bench said it took suo motu action after a letter sought its urgent intervention in the case.