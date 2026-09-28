ETV Bharat / bharat

Solidarity Devoid Of Accountability No Solution: SC On Rape Cases In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over a spate of sexual‑assault cases in Delhi‑NCR, taking suo motu cognisance of the incidents that include a rape in a park and the alleged sexual assault of a minor on a moving sleeper bus.

The bench observed that expressing solidarity is no substitute for action, stressing that "systemic failures" demand accountability from authorities.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that they were distressed by the news reports regarding recurring sexual offences in the National Capital Region.

The bench observed that one cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012. Justice Pardiwala observed that this raises the question of whether systemic law-enforcement mechanisms have made any meaningful progress in the decade since then.

"The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systemic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench said.

It observed that expressions of solidarity devoid of accountability fall short of answering the larger institutional question. It stressed that expressing solidarity "is not a solution to this social evil".