Solidarity Devoid Of Accountability No Solution: SC On Rape Cases In Delhi-NCR
The apex court has taken suo motu cognisance of a spate of sexual‑assault cases in Delhi‑NCR and voiced concern over the incidents.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over a spate of sexual‑assault cases in Delhi‑NCR, taking suo motu cognisance of the incidents that include a rape in a park and the alleged sexual assault of a minor on a moving sleeper bus.
The bench observed that expressing solidarity is no substitute for action, stressing that "systemic failures" demand accountability from authorities.
A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that they were distressed by the news reports regarding recurring sexual offences in the National Capital Region.
The bench observed that one cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012. Justice Pardiwala observed that this raises the question of whether systemic law-enforcement mechanisms have made any meaningful progress in the decade since then.
"The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systemic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench said.
It observed that expressions of solidarity devoid of accountability fall short of answering the larger institutional question. It stressed that expressing solidarity "is not a solution to this social evil".
The bench said that what is required is a measurable response, fixing responsibility and accountability upon authorities entrusted with preventing crimes, maintaining public order and protecting vulnerable persons. The bench directed that a suo motu case be registered to examine the issue.
The bench observed that public spaces, including parks and buses, cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk due to lack of illumination, poor surveillance and other administrative facilities.
It said that statements made by public authorities and elected representatives expressing concern over such incidents are understandable but lack accountability.
A 16-year-old girl, who boarded a sleeper bus in Greater Noida, was allegedly gang-raped by its conductor and driver and abandoned near Kashmere Gate, more than 40 km away in Old Delhi, on August 4. The two accused have been arrested. In another case, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a park in south Delhi on September 21.
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