'Corruption In Judiciary' In NCERT Class 8 Book: SC Takes Cognisance, CJI Says Won't Allow Anyone To Defame The Institution

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. ( (File Photo/Getty Images) )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the contents of the Class 8 NCERT textbook, which addresses the "corruption" in the judiciary. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that "children of class 8 are taught about corruption in the judiciary" and that it was "a matter of grave concern." The CJI took serious objection to the sections in the revised book and said that he was aware of the issue. "I will not allow anyone to defame the institution. I know how to deal with it.”