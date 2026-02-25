'Corruption In Judiciary' In NCERT Class 8 Book: SC Takes Cognisance, CJI Says Won't Allow Anyone To Defame The Institution
SC on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the contents of the Class 7 NCERT textbook referring to corruption in the judiciary.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the contents of the Class 8 NCERT textbook, which addresses the "corruption" in the judiciary.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that "children of class 8 are taught about corruption in the judiciary" and that it was "a matter of grave concern."
The CJI took serious objection to the sections in the revised book and said that he was aware of the issue. "I will not allow anyone to defame the institution. I know how to deal with it.”
Sibal requested the CJI to take a suo motu case on the issue. The CJI said it seems to be a "deliberate" and "calculated measure", and added, “I don't want to say anything more...”, and appreciated bringing the issue to his attention.
Justice Bagchi said the book seemed to be against the basic structure of the Constitution. The CJI said, "Please wait for a few days. Bar and Bench all are perturbed. All high court judges are perturbed. I will take up the matter suo motu...Law will take its course." Later, Justice Kant said that the top court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.
As reported by ETV Bharat on Tuesday, the revised textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' has a revised chapter titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society". Two sections in the chapter titled 'Justice delayed is justice denied' and 'Corruption in the judiciary' go beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and address challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.
