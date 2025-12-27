SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance On Aravalli Hills, CJI-Led Bench To Hear Case On Monday
The Centre’s newly proposed definition of the Aravallis, which has received Supreme Court approval, has sparked a fresh political controversy nationwide.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 27, 2025 at 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a matter in connection with the Aravali Hills and Ranges.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih will hear the suo moto case titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues.
The Aravalli Range spanning across the aforesaid four states is one of the oldest geological features on planet Earth. It is one of the oldest fold mountains in India. It is rich in wildlife, flora and fauna, and significantly influences the climate and biodiversity across north India.
Discussions are swirling about the adverse impact the new definition of the Aravalli range will have on various states in northern India. Environmentalists believe that the implementation of this new system could weaken the protection of the Aravalli Range, and its far-reaching consequences could be felt not only in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but also throughout the Himalayan region.
In November, the Supreme Court approved an October 13 proposal to redefine the Aravalli Range. Under this definition, only landforms 100 meters or higher above the surrounding land will be considered the Aravalli Hills. Furthermore, if two or more hills are located within 500 meters of each other, they will also be considered part of the Aravalli Range. This definition was established based on the recommendations of a committee formed by the central government.
However, environmentalists are concerned that this new definition will exclude most hills with a height of less than 100 meters from the protected area. They fear it could pave the way for mining, construction, and other commercial activities in these areas. Due to this concern, environmentalists across the country have launched the #SaveAravali campaign.
Amidst the controversy, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, earlier this week, said it has issued directions to states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis.