ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance On Aravalli Hills, CJI-Led Bench To Hear Case On Monday

An aerial view of a section of the Aravalli range in Rajasthan. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a matter in connection with the Aravali Hills and Ranges. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih will hear the suo moto case titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues. The Aravalli Range spanning across the aforesaid four states is one of the oldest geological features on planet Earth. It is one of the oldest fold mountains in India. It is rich in wildlife, flora and fauna, and significantly influences the climate and biodiversity across north India. The Centre’s newly proposed definition of the Aravallis, which has received Supreme Court approval, has sparked a fresh political controversy nationwide. The opposition claims this move will facilitate unchecked mining and environmental damage along the 650-kilometre-long mountain range from Delhi to Gujarat.