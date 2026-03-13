ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of Illegal Sand Mining In National Chambal Sanctuary

Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threats to endangered aquatic wildlife.

File photo of Supreme Court
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threats to endangered aquatic wildlife.

This is breaking news.

TAGGED:

NATIONAL CHAMBAL SANCTUARY MINING
NATIONAL CHAMBAL SANCTUARY
SC ILLEGAL MINING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.