SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of Illegal Sand Mining In National Chambal Sanctuary
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By PTI
Published : March 13, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threats to endangered aquatic wildlife.
