SC Suspends Sentence Of Convict In Tribal Occult Money-Doubling Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suspended the sentence of a gang leader, who was convicted for duping a person with the false promise of doubling his money through a tribal occult.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh, in an order passed on October 14, said: “Considering the totality of circumstances and also the fact that the appellant has suffered an incarceration for a period of 16 months, we are inclined to suspend the sentence imposed by the trial court and grant bail to the appellant on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, pending consideration of the appeal before the high court”.

The bench directed to comply with the order. The appellant shall be produced before the trial court and hearing on the appeal, pending before the Rajasthan High Court, should be expedited, it stated.

The bench made it clear that the appellant should not misuse the liberty in any manner and he should fully cooperate with the proceedings pending before the high court.

The case involves a gang led by the accused for allegedly duping the complainant, a businessman from Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accused claimed to possess supernatural abilities to multiply cash through tribal rituals and mystical procedures.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was experiencing losses in business and a person got in touch with his son and introduced him to an individual whom he referred to as Narendra Meena alias Rajesh Meena.

In 2018, Meena claimed himself to be a tribal and that his parents attained mystical powers to double money through rituals.

Meena made an arrangement wherein he will take 30 percent from the profit and accordingly the complainant and his family took Rs 70 lakhs to the gang on the fateful day. Meena promised to double and deliver Rs 1.40 crore.