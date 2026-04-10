ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Shocking’: SC Summons Police Commissioner, IO On April 13 In Ghaziabad Rape-Murder Case Of Minor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its shock at the harrowing rape-murder case of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad and summoned the police commissioner and the investigating officer on April 13 with the case records. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench observed that the most shocking part of the offence is the local police's indifferent, inhumane, and insensitive approach.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the victim's father, a daily wager, argued that the FIR does not reflect true facts. He stated there is a video by villagers showing the four-year-old child was alive, and a man picked up the child and rushed her to the hospital, but the police are refusing to accept it. The bench expressed its displeasure over the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh Police had conducted the investigation so far in the case.