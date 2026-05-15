ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Suggests Rationalisation Of Airfares, Flags Discrepancies Across Airlines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider rationalising airfares, noting sharp discrepancies in ticket prices for the same sector on the same day.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench pointed out that on the same day, one airline flying in the same sector charges a particular airfare while another charges a different airfare.

"Try to give some relief to the people because of the discrepancy. On the same day, flights to the same sector, one airline charges Rs 8,000 while the other airline charges Rs 18,000 for the economy class," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

Mehta said a new enactment of 2024 has come into effect and the corresponding rules are under consultation. The bench observed that there should be some rationalisation of airfares. Mehta said the government was not disputing the problem. He added that the government is treating the issue as non-adversarial and considering all aspects.

Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, contended that rules already exist under the Aircraft Act of 1937 but the problem is that they were not followed. Mehta agreed that old rules are in place but new ones being formulated under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam of 2024 that came into effect in January, 2025.

Petitioner’s counsel pressed that the old rules will continue until the new rules are framed. It was argued that directions were not being issued by the concerned authorities, and “it is a case of non-exercise of powers.”