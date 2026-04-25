ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stunned As Seized Cash 'Destroyed By Rodents'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court voiced astonishment over claims that currency notes, allegedly seized from an accused in a corruption case in Bihar, were destroyed by rodents.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan heard the matter. The issue cropped up before the apex court, while hearing a plea filed by a woman.

The bench noted that the petitioner is a lady and at the relevant point of time, in 2014, she was serving as a Child Development Programme Officer. The bench added that she was put to trial for the offence punishable under Sections 7 and 13(2) respectively, of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The petitioner was convicted and sentenced to a four-year imprisonment in a corruption case. It was alleged that the woman had demanded and accepted a ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant. The apex court wondered how many such currency notes get destroyed as they are not kept at a safe place. The bench termed it a "huge revenue loss" for the state. “We are taken by surprise that the currency notes got destroyed by rodents”, said the bench.

The top court, which had earlier exempted her from surrendering till further order, granted her bail and suspended the sentence given by the Patna High Court.