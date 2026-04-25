SC Stunned As Seized Cash 'Destroyed By Rodents'
The issue cropped up before the apex court, while hearing a plea filed by a woman.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court voiced astonishment over claims that currency notes, allegedly seized from an accused in a corruption case in Bihar, were destroyed by rodents.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan heard the matter. The issue cropped up before the apex court, while hearing a plea filed by a woman.
The bench noted that the petitioner is a lady and at the relevant point of time, in 2014, she was serving as a Child Development Programme Officer. The bench added that she was put to trial for the offence punishable under Sections 7 and 13(2) respectively, of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The petitioner was convicted and sentenced to a four-year imprisonment in a corruption case. It was alleged that the woman had demanded and accepted a ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant. The apex court wondered how many such currency notes get destroyed as they are not kept at a safe place. The bench termed it a "huge revenue loss" for the state. “We are taken by surprise that the currency notes got destroyed by rodents”, said the bench.
The top court, which had earlier exempted her from surrendering till further order, granted her bail and suspended the sentence given by the Patna High Court.
The bench pointed at the paragraph from the high court's February last year verdict, which recorded that the seized currency notes were destroyed by rats and rodents due to the improper condition of 'Malkhana'.
The bench said the explanation offered for the destruction of currency notes also does not inspire any confidence. “We wonder how many such currency notes recovered in this type of offences get destroyed as they are not kept at a safe place. It's a huge revenue loss for the State. Besides, the explanation offered for the destruction of the currency notes also does not inspire any confidence. We shall look into this issue as and when the main matter is taken up for hearing," said the apex court, in its April 24 order.
The trial court acquitted the petitioner of all the charges. The department went in appeal before the high court. The high court reversed the acquittal and held the petitioner guilty of the alleged offence.
“She has been sentenced to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 13(2) of the Act, 1988 and 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Act, 1988. This court has granted her exemption from surrendering”, noted the apex court, in its order.
“The substantive order of sentence passed by the High Court is ordered to be suspended, and the appellant shall be released on bail subject to terms and conditions that the Trial Court may deem fit to impose”, noted the apex court.