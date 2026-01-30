ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Stem Cell 'Therapies' For Autism Spectrum Disorder Can't Be Offered As 'Routine Clinical Service'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that stem cell "therapies" for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) cannot be offered as routine clinical treatment and must only be administered within approved and monitored clinical trials.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan said "we are of the considered view that all stem cell research involving human participants must necessarily be in a clinical trial setting."

According to the apex court's judgment, every use of stem cells in patients outside an approved clinical trial is unethical and shall be considered as malpractice. "Therefore, medical practitioners who offer such stem cell therapy as a routine clinical service and not in a research/clinical trial setting, could be said to be failing to meet the reasonable 'standard of care' owed by them towards the patients," said the bench, in its 99-page judgment.

The apex court delivered its verdict on a plea that raised concerns relating to rampant promotion, prescription and administration of stem cell 'therapy' for treatment of ASD by several clinics across the country.

The bench, dealing with the issue of whether patient autonomy enables a person to give consent to an unproven treatment, said, "We are of the considered view that a treatment cannot be demanded by a patient as a matter of right."

It said even though the patient may have voluntarily opted for such a procedure, "such a choice does not amount to a valid consent to undergo the treatment due to the lack of adequate information to form its basis."

However, the bench stated it does not want to cause apprehension among existing patients that stopping the therapy could harm their well-being. The bench added that at the same time, it is also sure of its decision that stem cell therapy for ASD cannot continue as a commercial endeavour in the form of routine clinical treatment.

"Therefore, we direct the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in consultation with the officials of AIIMS and the National Medical Council, to provide the best possible solution in this regard so as to ensure that such patients are able to continue receiving the therapy till the time they can be re-routed to the institutions that are conducting clinical trials. The Secretary, MoHFW shall file submissions in compliance with this direction within a period of four (4) weeks from the date of pronouncement of this judgment," said the apex court.

The apex court made it clear that one would still have the liberty to participate in an approved and regulated research/clinical trial involving stem cell therapy for ASD.