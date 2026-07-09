ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Proceedings In Alleged Forced Conversion Case Involving Hindu Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold further criminal proceedings against a man, stated to be professing Hinduism, who is accused of forcing a family in Madhya Pradesh to convert to Islam.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar.

During the hearing today, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the FIR was delayed by 8 years, as the complainant's husband converted to Islam 8 years earlier. The bench was also informed that the petitioner and his family were practicing the Hindu religion.

The bench issued notice on the man's plea challenging an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which declined to quash an FIR under Sections 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act and Section 506 IPC.