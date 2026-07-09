SC Stays Proceedings In Alleged Forced Conversion Case Involving Hindu Man
The state government counsel highlighted statements recorded during the investigation, including those from the complainant's minor son, which implicated the petitioner.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold further criminal proceedings against a man, stated to be professing Hinduism, who is accused of forcing a family in Madhya Pradesh to convert to Islam.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar.
During the hearing today, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the FIR was delayed by 8 years, as the complainant's husband converted to Islam 8 years earlier. The bench was also informed that the petitioner and his family were practicing the Hindu religion.
The bench issued notice on the man's plea challenging an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which declined to quash an FIR under Sections 3 and 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act and Section 506 IPC.
"Issue notice, returnable in six weeks. Notice on behalf of State of Madhya Pradesh has been accepted by Mr. Pashupati Nath Razdan. In the meantime, further proceedings arising from case crime…P.S. Jeerapur, District Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh shall remain stayed," said the apex court, in its order.
According to the FIR, the complainant's husband converted to Islam 8 years ago on the advice of the petitioner, and for the past 1.5 years, she has also allegedly been pressurized to convert to the same religion.
It is alleged that on one occasion, the petitioner suggested she convert to Islam.
The petitioner contended before the high court that there was no evidence linking him to the alleged crime. Opposing his plea, the state government counsel highlighted statements recorded during the investigation, including those from the complainant's minor son, which implicated the petitioner.
The high court observed that there was prima facie material connecting the petitioner to the alleged offence.
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