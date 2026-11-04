ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Madras HC Order Constituting Board For Administration Of Lord Nataraja Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Madras High Court constituting a board of management to rectify the malady in the administration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi issued notice on the appeal filed by Dikshitars (trustee and priest) challenging the high court's October 30 judgment.

"Having heard the counsel appearing for the parties, we are of the considered view, the impugned judgment deserves to be stayed," the bench said.

The high court had held that under the management of hereditary priests 'Podhu Dikshitars', there was maladministration of the ancient Lord Nataraja temple in Chidambaram and constituted a board of management to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple.

The high court had flagged non-religious commercial activities, thereby converting the temple premises into a "food court" and failure to preserve the properties of the temple as among the factors that warrant judicial interference to rectify the evil of maladministration.

It had said that a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration is necessary. "That apart, immediate steps are required to retrieve the temple assets. Hence, the way forward to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple, which is revered by all Hindus, is a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration.

"Therefore, we constitute a board of management consisting of domain experts, who will take over the administration, till the ill is cured," the high court had said.