SC Stays Kerala HC Order Stopping State's 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Program'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the Kerala High Court's order, which restrained the state government from carrying out the 'Nava Kerala Citizens Response Program'. It was a scheme designed to spread awareness about government schemes and gather feedback from citizens.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Kerala government before the bench.

A counsel for the respondent argued that the assembly election is happening before April 10, and on October 10, 2025, this decision was announced by the government. He added that before that, on September 23, the secretary of political party, announces through a letter that all LDF workers be ready to volunteer on behalf of the government to go to each house and tell them about the welfare schemes.

Referring to the High Court order, the counsel contended that there is a scathing finding. The bench asked what was wrong with the scheme, observing, "If the state government spends hundreds of crores on welfare schemes and eventually, a state wants to know, do an evaluation, have my schemes really worked at the field or not?"

The CJI added, "Assuming that elections are there. They want to go to people….that though we are spending so much on welfare schemes but we have ultimately found that we are at fault at so and so place. We like to improve. What is wrong with that?"