SC Stays Kerala HC Order Stopping State's 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Program'
It was a scheme designed to spread awareness about government schemes and gather feedback from citizens.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the Kerala High Court's order, which restrained the state government from carrying out the 'Nava Kerala Citizens Response Program'. It was a scheme designed to spread awareness about government schemes and gather feedback from citizens.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Kerala government before the bench.
A counsel for the respondent argued that the assembly election is happening before April 10, and on October 10, 2025, this decision was announced by the government. He added that before that, on September 23, the secretary of political party, announces through a letter that all LDF workers be ready to volunteer on behalf of the government to go to each house and tell them about the welfare schemes.
Referring to the High Court order, the counsel contended that there is a scathing finding. The bench asked what was wrong with the scheme, observing, "If the state government spends hundreds of crores on welfare schemes and eventually, a state wants to know, do an evaluation, have my schemes really worked at the field or not?"
The CJI added, "Assuming that elections are there. They want to go to people….that though we are spending so much on welfare schemes but we have ultimately found that we are at fault at so and so place. We like to improve. What is wrong with that?"
The counsel argued that the wrong is: they can and they mean the government and not the party through the volunteers. Sibal said not a paisa has been paid to any of these workers, and they are volunteers, and anyone can participate. The counsel urged the bench not to stay the high court order, as the whole ploy involves sending party workers to each house.
"On October 10, they decide they will have a special PR campaign from January 1, 2026, to February 28, 2026. And, on February 28, the elections are being announced," argued the counsel.
The respondent's counsel submitted that the CPI(M) Secretary, not a local leader, made the statement. The counsel emphasised that the ploy is they send party workers to each house at the government's expense, and Rs 23 crores, which was not part of the appropriation bill, has been allocated for this.
The counsel said this is a publicity scheme by the party on the eve of the election, funded by the government. The bench said, "Issue notice. Meanwhile, the operation of the judgment dated 17th February, 2026 shall remain stayed. The state shall at an appropriate stage submit a report with respect to the expenditure incurred."
In the High Court, the scheme was challenged, claiming that it was a publicity campaign for the government ahead of the elections, by using the services of party workers. The High Court directed the state to keep in abeyance all further steps in connection with the programme.
