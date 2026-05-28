ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Its Order To Seal Structures Within 100-Metre Prohibited Zone At Delhi Golf Club

New Delhi: Granting "extraordinary indulgence," the Supreme Court has put on hold till July 22 its order directing the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Police to seal structures within the 100-metre prohibited zone of a protected monument near the entrance gate of the Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order on Wednesday after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Delhi Golf Club, sought time to respond and come up with suggestions.

The bench, in its order, said, “Though the court does not find any ground for any rethinking, however, by way of extraordinary indulgence, the implementation of the aforesaid directions to the chairperson, NDMC, and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is kept in abeyance till the next date of listing on July 22, 2026.”

In a hearing held on Wednesday, the bench had initially directed that all activities within a 100-metre radius of Lal Bangla I & II, near the entrance of the Delhi Golf Club, will be stopped.

It passed the order after noting an "alarming" situation that most of the monuments bear no semblance of any conservation work and are in dilapidated condition.