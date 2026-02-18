SC Stays Exhumation Of Tribal Christians' Bodies In Chhattisgarh Villages
The top court sought Chhattisgarh's response, stayed further exhumations and heard allegations that tribal Christians were denied village burial rights.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Chhattisgarh government's response on a plea, which alleged exhumation and forced reburial of bodies of tribal Christians in villages there. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria also restrained any further exhumation.
The bench was hearing a plea, which claimed that tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh were forcibly prevented from burying their deceased family members in the burial places in their villages.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that the body of the mother of one of the petitioners was exhumed from the grave and reburied elsewhere without his knowledge. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government. Gonsalves requested that the bench put on hold any further forcible removal of bodies from the graves.
"In the meantime, it is provided that no further exhumation of buried bodies shall be permitted," said the bench. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.
The plea was filed by Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality and others through advocate Satya Mitra. The petitioner alleged that this was a denial of their fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The plea said this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution is in respect of tribal Christians who are being forcibly prevented from burying their deceased in the burial places within the boundaries of their villages, as is done for all other communities. The plea sought a direction restraining the state and individuals from interfering with the burials.
