SC Stays Exhumation Of Tribal Christians' Bodies In Chhattisgarh Villages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Chhattisgarh government's response on a plea, which alleged exhumation and forced reburial of bodies of tribal Christians in villages there. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria also restrained any further exhumation.

The bench was hearing a plea, which claimed that tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh were forcibly prevented from burying their deceased family members in the burial places in their villages.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that the body of the mother of one of the petitioners was exhumed from the grave and reburied elsewhere without his knowledge. After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government. Gonsalves requested that the bench put on hold any further forcible removal of bodies from the graves.