ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Directions Issued By Allahabad HC Against UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold directions passed by the Allahabad High Court, which criticised the conduct of Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad IAS, and referred his file to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for the assessment of his suitability for future assignments by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul Chandurkar. Prasad moved the apex court against the high court order. The apex court, in its order, said: "Permission to file SLP is granted. Issue notice, returnable in ten weeks. In the meanwhile, directions issued by the High Court under the impugned order shall remain stayed."

Earlier this month, the high court had said that its order should be forwarded to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for consideration while assessing Prasad's suitability for future assignments. The high court held that Prasad's conduct appeared prima facie to be a "deliberate and calculated attempt" to undermine the authority of the court.