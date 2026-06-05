ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Deportation Of Two Women Declared As Foreigners By Assam Tribunal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the deportation of two women detained at a detention camp in Assam. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and V. Mohana.

“Issue notice, returnable on 16th July, 2026. In the meantime, status quo, as it exists today, shall be maintained. Petitioner, if they are in detention, shall not be deported till the next date of listing, i.e. 16th July, 2026,” said the bench, in its order. The women are identified as Saleha Khatun and Sarbhanu Begum. Advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi represented the petitioners before the apex court.

The bench issued notice to the Assam government, the central government and others. It sought a response from them within four weeks. Sarbhanu Begum, 50 years old and illiterate, has been languishing in Goalpara detention camp since March 2, 2026.

Her plea contended that she is being deported after the Foreigners Tribunal at Darrang declared her a foreign national, which has been affirmed by the Gauhati High Court. According to her plea, she has produced evidence before the tribunal that she is the daughter of Indian parents, whose names are there on the pre-1971 electoral records of a village in the district of Nagaon, Assam.

Her plea contended that she had produced documentary evidence including the NRC legacy details of her father, voter list, Gaonburah, and Gaon Panchayat as her linkage certificates, family electoral documents and oral testimony of independent witnesses including her brother to establish continuity of residence and lineage.