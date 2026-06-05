SC Stays Deportation Of Two Women Declared As Foreigners By Assam Tribunal
The top court issued notice to the Assam government, the central government and others. It sought a response from them within four weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the deportation of two women detained at a detention camp in Assam. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and V. Mohana.
“Issue notice, returnable on 16th July, 2026. In the meantime, status quo, as it exists today, shall be maintained. Petitioner, if they are in detention, shall not be deported till the next date of listing, i.e. 16th July, 2026,” said the bench, in its order. The women are identified as Saleha Khatun and Sarbhanu Begum. Advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi represented the petitioners before the apex court.
The bench issued notice to the Assam government, the central government and others. It sought a response from them within four weeks. Sarbhanu Begum, 50 years old and illiterate, has been languishing in Goalpara detention camp since March 2, 2026.
Her plea contended that she is being deported after the Foreigners Tribunal at Darrang declared her a foreign national, which has been affirmed by the Gauhati High Court. According to her plea, she has produced evidence before the tribunal that she is the daughter of Indian parents, whose names are there on the pre-1971 electoral records of a village in the district of Nagaon, Assam.
Her plea contended that she had produced documentary evidence including the NRC legacy details of her father, voter list, Gaonburah, and Gaon Panchayat as her linkage certificates, family electoral documents and oral testimony of independent witnesses including her brother to establish continuity of residence and lineage.
“The petitioner is a widow belonging to an economically vulnerable background and has been deprived of her liberty and separated from her family solely on the basis of findings which are ex facie perverse, extremely hyper-technical and arbitrary," said her plea.
Khatun’s plea said: “The present Special Leave Petition is being preferred by the petitioner, an impoverished, illiterate women, aged over 50 years, who has been languishing in Goalpara Detention Camp since 02.03.2026, pursuant to a declaration rendered by the Foreigners Tribunal, Darrang, Mangaldai and mechanically affirmed by the Gauhati High Court, despite overwhelming evidence establishing her Indian citizenship."
The plea said she had produced before the Foreigners Tribunal documentary evidence including the NRC legacy details of her father, voter lists, Gaonburah and Gaon Panchayat as her linkage certificates, family electoral documents and oral testimony of her sister to establish continuity of residence and lineage.
“The petitioner is the daughter of Ahsan Ali and Lt. Korpuljan, whose name stood reflected in the pre-1971 electoral records/NRC legacy data of Village Nagabandha, District Nagaon, Assam," said the plea.
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