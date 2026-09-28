ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Delhi HC Order On GST's Search Of Advocate's Office

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order that upheld the GST authorities' search of a lawyer's office and seizure of his computer. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu issued notice on lawyer Puneet Batra's plea and stayed the HC's order.

On September 25, the top court asked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities not to proceed with analysis of data seized from Advocate Puneet Batra's office till September 28. It had asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the authorities, not to take action till the court hears the lawyer's plea.

Batra challenged the Delhi High Court's September 18 judgment, which held that law enforcement agencies can search a lawyer's office if there is prima facie evidence that the legal professional has committed an offence.