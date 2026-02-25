ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Alleged Skipping Of ED Summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold criminal proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged wilful disobedience of summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Soren's plea, in which he sought quashing of the case. In his plea before the apex court, Soren also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.

During the hearing, the ED's counsel argued before the bench that the trial is almost complete, seven summonses were issued, and he has not appeared even once. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Soren, said he appeared thrice and the ED arrested him.