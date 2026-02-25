SC Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Alleged Skipping Of ED Summons
The bench issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Hemant Soren's plea, in which he sought the quashing of the case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold criminal proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged wilful disobedience of summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Soren's plea, in which he sought quashing of the case. In his plea before the apex court, Soren also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.
During the hearing, the ED's counsel argued before the bench that the trial is almost complete, seven summonses were issued, and he has not appeared even once. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Soren, said he appeared thrice and the ED arrested him.
The ED's counsel argued that the quashing petition was filed belatedly, one year after the magistrate took cognisance. The CJI orally observed, "Yesterday, we were reading in a newspaper that you (ED) have filed bulk complaints. Concentre and spend your energy on those complaints. You will have some constructive outcomes".
Justice Bagchi added that the ageny should focus on effective prosecution, and "these are in terror term prosecution. Purpose has been served." On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader.
The ED had filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam.
