ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Calcutta HC Verdict Disqualifying Mukul Roy As MLA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold an order of the Calcutta High Court disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy as an MLA of the West Bengal Assembly under the anti-defection law. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench decided to put on hold the November 13, 2025, order of the high court.

The counsel for the petitioner, Roy's son, contended that the high court exceeded its jurisdiction by ordering the disqualification of a legislator in the exercise of its narrow judicial review powers. She informed that since Mukul Roy was unwell, his son had filed the petition.

It was argued before the bench that the Speaker had declined to entertain the plea on the ground that the social media posts submitted to show the alleged defection of Roy were not authenticated in terms of Section 65B of the Evidence Act. However, the high court had reversed this view of the Speaker. The high court had observed that strict adherence to Section 65B was not necessary in proceedings under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The High Court, taking recourse to the anti-defection law, exercised its constitutional authority to disqualify an elected lawmaker under the anti-defection law.

Roy was elected to the House on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in May 2021, but joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in June that year in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while retaining his MLA status.

During the hearing today, the counsel, representing Roy's son, said, "the findings of the speaker was that in absence of anything to corroborate those screenshots, that could not be taken as eviden, speaker mentions that despite several opportunities, there was no oral evidence which was led and therefore, the benefit of doubt had to be given to the elected member".