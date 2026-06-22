SC Stays Allahabad HC Order Directing Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Man Held In Illegal Custody By UP Police
The state govt counsel argued regarding the cost imposed by the high court and also informed the bench that the concerned SHO was suspended.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to a man who was illegally detained by police for over three months.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The high court held that the man’s arrest was illegal because the police failed to furnish written grounds of arrest, which recent Supreme Court judgments mandated. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the high court order.
The state government counsel contended before the bench that there was no dispute regarding the finding of the high court that grounds of arrest had not been supplied to the detainee.
The counsel argued regarding the cost imposed by the high court and also informed the bench that the concerned SHO was suspended. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “Issue notice. In the meanwhile, the impugned order in so far as it relates to imposition of cost of Rs 10 lakh on the petitioner shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing….”
The matter originated from a habeas corpus petition filed by Manoj Kumar in the high court. Kumar challenged his arrest in a criminal case registered in Unnao and sought release from custody. He was arrested on January 27, 2026, in connection with an FIR lodged in September 2024.
It was argued before the high court that the arrest was illegal because the police failed to furnish the petitioner with written grounds of arrest as mandated by recent Supreme Court judgments.
Also Read
No Third-Party Can Stake Claims Under Insurance Contract: Supreme Court