ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Allahabad HC Order Directing Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Man Held In Illegal Custody By UP Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to a man who was illegally detained by police for over three months.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The high court held that the man’s arrest was illegal because the police failed to furnish written grounds of arrest, which recent Supreme Court judgments mandated. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the state government against the high court order.

The state government counsel contended before the bench that there was no dispute regarding the finding of the high court that grounds of arrest had not been supplied to the detainee.