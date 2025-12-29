ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stay on Aravallis Order Welcomed By Centre; Congress Seeks Bhupender Yadav's Resignation

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added. The apex court had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

"I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," Yadav said in a post on X.

The apex court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20, 2025, verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC). It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay its order accepting a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges. Yadav stressed the Union government is committed to its protection and restoration.

The apex court had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the MOEFCC on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system. The committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Meanwhile, the Congress welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and demanded the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, saying all his arguments in favour of the redefinition have been rejected.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the directive gives a "flicker of hope". "The Indian National Congress welcomes the directives given by the Supreme Court on the redefinition of the Aravallis being pushed through by the (Narendra) Modi government," Ramesh said.

"The issue is now to be studied in greater detail. It needs to be recalled that the redefinition has been opposed by the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court, and by the amicus curiae himself," he said.

The Congress leader said there is now a temporary respite, but the struggle to save the Aravallis from the "machinations of the Modi government" to open it up to mining, real estate, and other activities will have to be resisted in a sustained manner.

Ramesh also said that in light of the Supreme Court's latest order, Yadav must resign immediately. "It (the Supreme Court order) is a rejection of all the arguments he has been giving in favour of the redefinition," he said.