ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: States Can’t Cite Financial Burden To Oppose Raising Retirement Age Of Judicial Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that state governments cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising the retirement age of judicial officers. The Apex court asked states to revisit the issue of raising the age of superannuation for judges, and to decide within two weeks.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a petition seeking the uniform enhancement of the retirement age of district judiciary judges from 60 to 62 years across the country.

The bench observed that the reasons assigned by the different state governments for declining to enhance the age of retirement of judicial officers on the ground of additional financial burden appear to be misconceived.

“We impress upon all state governments to revisit the issue of enhancement of the age of retirement of judicial officers, irrespective of the age of superannuation prescribed for other government employees," the bench said.

The bench said retaining experienced judicial officers may impose a lesser financial liability than retiring them and filling the resulting vacancies. The bench observed that it had no reason to doubt that continuing experienced and seasoned judicial officers would entail a lesser financial liability than what the state would incur upon their retirement.