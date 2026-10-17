SC: State Can't Unilaterally Usurp Property Of Religious/Charitable Institutions It's Charged To Protect
However, in the dispute over temple land in Tamil Nadu village, the bench decided not to disturb the government's lease over the land.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 17, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that state governments entrusted with safeguarding temple assets cannot appropriate them through gift deeds under the guise of public interest or convenience. Emphasising that temple property belongs to the deity, the Apex court underscored it is not for gratuitous disposal by trustees, however well‑intentioned.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the administration of property belonging to a religious or charitable institution carries with it a duty of preservation, not a power of unfettered disposition. “The State, as custodian, cannot unilaterally usurp, nor permit any of its officers to usurp, the property of religious/charitable institutions it is charged to protect. A transaction that offends this principle, whatever its label or ostensible public purpose, is liable to be struck down,” said the bench, in a judgment delivered on October 16.
In the present matter, the bench examined whether the state government, required by law to act as a custodian of religious/charitable institution properties, could itself receive a gift of such property from a temporary temple trustee.
The bench noted that the submission that the Revenue Department was entitled to receive and hold the subject land by way of gift proceeds upon a misconception. It also said that the state, acting through the Commissioner and other functionaries under the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, is a custodian and regulator of temple properties, not their owner.
The bench said an acceptance of a gift of temple land by a Revenue functionary, however laudable the public purpose it is intended to serve, offends the object of the 1959 Act.
The bench said a gift, being a transfer without consideration, cannot by its very nature be characterised as an act of ordinary prudence in the management of another’s property. It confers no corresponding benefit on the donor institution, and does not fit in with the fiduciary character of the office of trustee. “A temple property is held for the deity and not for gratuitous disposal by whoever happens to hold the office of trustee, however well-intentioned,” it said.
The bench said a gift of temple property to the government, being wholly gratuitous, militates against the very object of the supervisory role assigned to the Commissioner, under sections 23 and 34 of the 1959 Act.
The dispute was regarding 1 acre and 10 cents of land belonging to the temple at Kodumudi village in Erode district. In August 2017, a temporary trustee executed a gift deed, transferring the land to the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a taluk office. In March 2019, the Madras High Court dismissed a plea, challenging this transaction. Devotees subsequently moved the Apex court.
“The subject land, bearing Survey Nos. 36/4, 36/5 and 41/2 of Kodumudi Village, Erode District, is an inam property belonging to and vested in the temple,” the Apex court said.
“The Gift Deed dated 30.08.2017 executed in favour of the Government of Tamil Nadu, is declared null and void under Section 41(1) of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, and its registration, being contrary to Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908, as applicable to the state of Tamil Nadu, is of no legal effect,” said the bench, setting aside the High Court order.
The bench said every decision touching the properties of a religious/charitable institution must be guided solely by the best interest and benefit of the trust, and never by the administrative convenience of the government.
The bench said the Legislature consciously withheld the possibility of subsequent validation for a gift of an inam property, whether by the commissioner or the government. “A gift of an inam property dedicated to the support of a deity is, in consequence, void ab initio, and no sanction, however solemnly accorded, could have breathed life into it,” said the bench.
The bench did not accept the contention that a temporary trustee could transfer temple property without restriction. The state continued defending the transaction until the Apex court sought clarification in February 2022. The bench noted that a taluk office had already been constructed using public funds.
So the bench decided not to disturb the government's continued occupation of the land under a lease arrangement. The bench enhanced the monthly rent from Rs 13,235 to Rs 31,000, payable retrospectively from March 8, 2019. It also said the lease in favour of the government shall not be annulled, and if it has expired, it shall be renewed. “We make it clear that the continuation of this lease is not to be read as conferring upon the Revenue Department any degree of unilateral control over its terms,” added the bench.
“The state was under a statutory obligation to act as custodian of the subject land. However, the state not only accepted the gift of temple property, but also continued to defend it before the High Court and before this Court, until the Chief Secretary of Endowments was called upon to place his stand on affidavit. Therefore, we deem it appropriate to direct the state to pay costs quantified at Rs 1 lakh within a period of eight weeks to the temple,” the Apex court said.
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