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SC: State Can't Unilaterally Usurp Property Of Religious/Charitable Institutions It's Charged To Protect

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 4 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that state governments entrusted with safeguarding temple assets cannot appropriate them through gift deeds under the guise of public interest or convenience. Emphasising that temple property belongs to the deity, the Apex court underscored it is not for gratuitous disposal by trustees, however well‑intentioned.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the administration of property belonging to a religious or charitable institution carries with it a duty of preservation, not a power of unfettered disposition. “The State, as custodian, cannot unilaterally usurp, nor permit any of its officers to usurp, the property of religious/charitable institutions it is charged to protect. A transaction that offends this principle, whatever its label or ostensible public purpose, is liable to be struck down,” said the bench, in a judgment delivered on October 16.

In the present matter, the bench examined whether the state government, required by law to act as a custodian of religious/charitable institution properties, could itself receive a gift of such property from a temporary temple trustee. The bench noted that the submission that the Revenue Department was entitled to receive and hold the subject land by way of gift proceeds upon a misconception. It also said that the state, acting through the Commissioner and other functionaries under the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, is a custodian and regulator of temple properties, not their owner. The bench said an acceptance of a gift of temple land by a Revenue functionary, however laudable the public purpose it is intended to serve, offends the object of the 1959 Act. The bench said a gift, being a transfer without consideration, cannot by its very nature be characterised as an act of ordinary prudence in the management of another’s property. It confers no corresponding benefit on the donor institution, and does not fit in with the fiduciary character of the office of trustee. “A temple property is held for the deity and not for gratuitous disposal by whoever happens to hold the office of trustee, however well-intentioned,” it said. The bench said a gift of temple property to the government, being wholly gratuitous, militates against the very object of the supervisory role assigned to the Commissioner, under sections 23 and 34 of the 1959 Act. The dispute was regarding 1 acre and 10 cents of land belonging to the temple at Kodumudi village in Erode district. In August 2017, a temporary trustee executed a gift deed, transferring the land to the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a taluk office. In March 2019, the Madras High Court dismissed a plea, challenging this transaction. Devotees subsequently moved the Apex court.