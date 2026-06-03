ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Slams ‘Uniformed Extortion', Cancels Anticipatory Bail Of Maharashtra Cops

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently deprecated the misuse of authority by law enforcers observing that when law enforcers turn extortionists, the citizen is trapped in a cruel paradox—resistance invites instant retaliation, while submission means surrendering to the uniformed abuse of power. The apex court made these observations while cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to three Maharashtra police officers accused of allegedly extorting money from a jeweller.

On May 27, a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, in the opening of the judgment, said: “When law enforcers turn extortionists, the citizen looks askance and is left in a dilemma. To confront, is to invite instant retaliation and the option is only to succumb meekly to the uniformed authority, even when there is patent abuse.”

In the present case, the high court granted anticipatory bail to the police officers, who are accused of misusing their authority by subjecting a man and his minor daughter to undue stress and allegedly extracting money to save them from further action regarding a gold bar found in their baggage.

The bench said the high court threw to the winds the caution expressed by apex court in the State of Jharkhand v. Sandeep Kumar (2024), wherein an abuse of authority, by way of correcting an FIR and altering the identity of accused, came up for consideration. “This court held that in every case of anticipatory bail the factors which ought to weigh with the courts are, the gravity of the offence, probity of the evidence, antecedents of the accused, possibilities of; flight, tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, the impact on society and any aspect peculiar to the case or the accused”, said the bench.

The bench said the grant of anticipatory bail especially to a wayward police officer charged with law enforcement, where the normal presumptions applicable to an accused layperson would not apply, was frowned upon, particularly when there is a clear abuse of authority.

The apex court set aside the order granting anticipatory bail, however, it further added, “But we make it clear that observations made by us hereinabove are prima facie in nature and only on the propriety of granting anticipatory bail on the peculiar facts, which if found true, erodes the credibility of the force and vitiates the trust placed on them to maintain law and order; which in any event shall not govern the trial as such.”

In the present case, a father and his daughter were travelling from Mumbai accompanied by his brother-in-law. They were detained by the police at the railway station. While searching their bags, a gold bar of 14 grams and cash of Rs. 31,900 were found.

Allegedly, despite giving a satisfactory explanation one of the uniformed men took the passenger along with the child and the brother-in-law to a nearby room where they were intimidated and verbally abused, forcing them to part with cash to avoid further action regarding the gold.