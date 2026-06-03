SC Slams ‘Uniformed Extortion', Cancels Anticipatory Bail Of Maharashtra Cops
A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran remarked that when "law enforcers turn extortionists", the citizen is left in a dilemma.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently deprecated the misuse of authority by law enforcers observing that when law enforcers turn extortionists, the citizen is trapped in a cruel paradox—resistance invites instant retaliation, while submission means surrendering to the uniformed abuse of power. The apex court made these observations while cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to three Maharashtra police officers accused of allegedly extorting money from a jeweller.
On May 27, a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, in the opening of the judgment, said: “When law enforcers turn extortionists, the citizen looks askance and is left in a dilemma. To confront, is to invite instant retaliation and the option is only to succumb meekly to the uniformed authority, even when there is patent abuse.”
In the present case, the high court granted anticipatory bail to the police officers, who are accused of misusing their authority by subjecting a man and his minor daughter to undue stress and allegedly extracting money to save them from further action regarding a gold bar found in their baggage.
The bench said the high court threw to the winds the caution expressed by apex court in the State of Jharkhand v. Sandeep Kumar (2024), wherein an abuse of authority, by way of correcting an FIR and altering the identity of accused, came up for consideration. “This court held that in every case of anticipatory bail the factors which ought to weigh with the courts are, the gravity of the offence, probity of the evidence, antecedents of the accused, possibilities of; flight, tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, the impact on society and any aspect peculiar to the case or the accused”, said the bench.
The bench said the grant of anticipatory bail especially to a wayward police officer charged with law enforcement, where the normal presumptions applicable to an accused layperson would not apply, was frowned upon, particularly when there is a clear abuse of authority.
The apex court set aside the order granting anticipatory bail, however, it further added, “But we make it clear that observations made by us hereinabove are prima facie in nature and only on the propriety of granting anticipatory bail on the peculiar facts, which if found true, erodes the credibility of the force and vitiates the trust placed on them to maintain law and order; which in any event shall not govern the trial as such.”
In the present case, a father and his daughter were travelling from Mumbai accompanied by his brother-in-law. They were detained by the police at the railway station. While searching their bags, a gold bar of 14 grams and cash of Rs. 31,900 were found.
Allegedly, despite giving a satisfactory explanation one of the uniformed men took the passenger along with the child and the brother-in-law to a nearby room where they were intimidated and verbally abused, forcing them to part with cash to avoid further action regarding the gold.
An FIR was lodged by the father and the sessions court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the police officers. However, the Bombay High Court allowed their plea after viewing the CCTV footage collected during the investigation. According to the high court, the accused persons were wearing identity cards, and the father and his daughter showed no signs of distress, coupled with the delay in lodging the FIR.
“We are surprised that the High Court observed that there is no sign of distress on them, especially when their expressions are not clear in the footage. We also notice that the two adults were moving ahead, one of them gesturing frantically with his hands while the child was trailing behind: a definite indication of distress”, said the apex court.
The bench said the time they spent inside the closed room was sufficient for the policemen to carry out the complaints-of actions, which it hastens to observe must be proved in a criminal trial in any event.
The bench referred to the standard operating procedure (SoP) governing the handling of valuable items recovered during searches.
The bench noted that police personnel are required to verify the barcode-linked identification card issued by the jewellers' association. The SoP further states that such inspection shall be conducted in a secure location within the police station premises without carrying it out openly with the rigor of recording the inspection on video.
“Here, the de-facto complainant was taken inside a closed room where there was no CCTV available. The search conducted is also to be recorded in a register, the certified copy of which, issued by the Mumbai Railway Commissionerate… does not indicate the name of the defacto complainant”, said the apex court.
The bench said one other aspect that disturbs us considerably is the total insensitivity displayed by the policemen toward the child accompanying the detained persons.
Read More: