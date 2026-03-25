ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Slams Gurugram Police For 'Shameful', 'Insensitive' Handling Of Minor's Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed Gurugram Police for its 'shameful' and 'insensitive' handling of a case involving the rape of a three-year-old, calling it "repeated victimisation of the child” and “the worst form of disrespect to the victim.”

The bench said the police appeared completely oblivious to the “very definition of rape,” terming the conduct "deeply distressing". A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi constituted a special investigation team (SIT) of women IPS officers to conduct a fair investigation into the crime that took place in Gurugram.

The bench asked the Haryana government to immediately notify the SIT and directed Gurugram Police to hand over the case records to the probe panel. The apex court unleashed a barrage of criticism against Haryana Police for downgrading the offence from a harsher provision to a milder one in its FIR filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati represented the state government.

During the hearing, the bench criticized the police's understanding and sensitivity regarding an offence against a child after the latter gave her statement, in which she clearly asserted the details of the incident. As per the bench, the police stated it was not a rape case but that of assault. Justice Bagchi said the police are completely unaware of the definition of rape and added it is distressing. “Distressing to see the highest police officer in the state taking a stance with that sort of assertion to bring down an offence…”, said Justice Bagchi.

The CJI criticized child's family for harassing her, stating that "these people subjected the child to a more horrifying experience than what she had already endured. There is the worst form of secondary victimisation.”

The CJI said, “it is repeated victimisation of the child”. The bench drew Bhati’s attention to the child’s cross examination and added, “this is worst form of disrespect to the victim”. The CJI said it is disbelieving the statement of the less than four-year-old child by using third rate methods and “it is shame on them. If the state has any respect for law they must be immediately transferred…and the moment we take cognizance, you start arresting”.