SC: SIR Went Smoothly In Other States, Except West Bengal
The top court suggested that constituencies going to polls in the first phase could be prioritised to ensure timely completion before scheduled deadlines.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 24, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had been conducted smoothly across the country except in West Bengal. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
During the hearing, the CJI orally observed, “Two-three days back, when I was travelling, there was an article on SIR. The article refers to, which are the states governed by A political party, B political party, and C political party. Other than West Bengal, everywhere it (the SIR) has happened smoothly.”
Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said logical discrepancy has not been applied to any state except West Bengal, and “your lordships will not find anywhere that notification was issued at 3 o’clock and midnight, the chief secretary has been shifted.”
Justice Bagchi said there are many more complicated issues. “Everything happened so smoothly. There were issues more complicated, maybe not equally complicated. But there is hardly any litigation coming, I think there are states where after the deletion (of names from the electoral roll), the deletion is much more,” observed the CJI.
Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, said that in Gujarat, it is double, and in Uttar Pradesh, the deletion rate is one of the highest. The bench observed that the deletion is nearly 19 per cent in Gujarat. Banerjee said that is comparing 2002 because the population has increased, and 20 per cent is nothing.
Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy urged the bench to consider extending the date of freezing the electoral rolls, against the backdrop of objections and the need to ensure procedural fairness. The bench said it would consider the request and added that right now things are going very well and officers are working day and night to decide more than 2 lakhs objections.
“Do you understand the kind of pressure we have put on judicial officers? It is not a question of apportioning blame, but ensuring a common platform through intervention,” observed the bench, as it emphasised cooperation between stakeholders and the poll panel.
The bench was informed that the entire supplementary list had not yet been made available to stakeholders, and a counsel urged the bench to provide soft copies to all political parties. Naidu said his client was willing to publish supplementary lists on a daily basis and had already placed a proposal before the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.
The bench observed that the responsibility for managing the logistical aspects of the process had been entrusted to the Chief Justice and asked parties to bring specific difficulties to its attention if they persisted. The bench also suggested that constituencies going to polls in the first phase could be prioritised to ensure timely completion before scheduled deadlines. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 1.
The apex court was hearing pleas in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal. There is also a challenge to the characterisation of certain voters in the “logical discrepancy” list.
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