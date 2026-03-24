ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: SIR Went Smoothly In Other States, Except West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had been conducted smoothly across the country except in West Bengal. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the CJI orally observed, “Two-three days back, when I was travelling, there was an article on SIR. The article refers to, which are the states governed by A political party, B political party, and C political party. Other than West Bengal, everywhere it (the SIR) has happened smoothly.”

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said logical discrepancy has not been applied to any state except West Bengal, and “your lordships will not find anywhere that notification was issued at 3 o’clock and midnight, the chief secretary has been shifted.”

Justice Bagchi said there are many more complicated issues. “Everything happened so smoothly. There were issues more complicated, maybe not equally complicated. But there is hardly any litigation coming, I think there are states where after the deletion (of names from the electoral roll), the deletion is much more,” observed the CJI.

Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, said that in Gujarat, it is double, and in Uttar Pradesh, the deletion rate is one of the highest. The bench observed that the deletion is nearly 19 per cent in Gujarat. Banerjee said that is comparing 2002 because the population has increased, and 20 per cent is nothing.

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy urged the bench to consider extending the date of freezing the electoral rolls, against the backdrop of objections and the need to ensure procedural fairness. The bench said it would consider the request and added that right now things are going very well and officers are working day and night to decide more than 2 lakhs objections.