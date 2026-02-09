ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Siphoning Of Over Rs 50,000 Crore By Digital Frauds, More Than Budgets Of Small States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday described the siphoning of over Rs 50,000 crore by digital frauds as absolute robbery or dacoity, which is more than the budgets of many small states. The top court stressed that banks have the responsibility to develop mechanisms to stop large-scale transactions being undertaken by customers' after being duped by "digital arrest scams."

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria. Attorney General R Venkataramani represented the Centre before the bench. The bench stressed that a pragmatic and liberal approach is needed to deal with the award of compensation to the victims of digital arrest.

The bench asked the Centre to draft a standard operating procedure in consultation with stakeholders like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and the Department of Telecommunications to deal with such cases. The bench observed that RBI has developed an SOP prescribing action by the banks to temporarily hold debit cards to prevent cyber-enabled fraud.

The bench observed that the amount siphoned off by digital fraud is more than the budgets of many small states, and banks should also play a proactive role in preventing cyber frauds. The bench orally observed that such offences may be due to either collusion by or the negligence of bank officials.

The CJI said if there is a business entity with crores of transactions, it may not raise suspicions but when a retired person, who withdraws amounts in the range of Rs 10,000 or 20,000, suddenly undertakes transactions in the range of Rs 25 lakhs or Rs 50 lakhs, in this scenario the banks should issue an alert. The bench asked, why your AI operated tools in the bank did not deem it fit to alarm him, that this transaction is suspicious?