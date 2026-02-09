SC: Siphoning Of Over Rs 50,000 Crore By Digital Frauds, More Than Budgets Of Small States
The bench stressed that a pragmatic and liberal approach is needed to deal with the award of compensation to the victims of digital arrest.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday described the siphoning of over Rs 50,000 crore by digital frauds as absolute robbery or dacoity, which is more than the budgets of many small states. The top court stressed that banks have the responsibility to develop mechanisms to stop large-scale transactions being undertaken by customers' after being duped by "digital arrest scams."
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria. Attorney General R Venkataramani represented the Centre before the bench. The bench stressed that a pragmatic and liberal approach is needed to deal with the award of compensation to the victims of digital arrest.
The bench asked the Centre to draft a standard operating procedure in consultation with stakeholders like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and the Department of Telecommunications to deal with such cases. The bench observed that RBI has developed an SOP prescribing action by the banks to temporarily hold debit cards to prevent cyber-enabled fraud.
The bench observed that the amount siphoned off by digital fraud is more than the budgets of many small states, and banks should also play a proactive role in preventing cyber frauds. The bench orally observed that such offences may be due to either collusion by or the negligence of bank officials.
The CJI said if there is a business entity with crores of transactions, it may not raise suspicions but when a retired person, who withdraws amounts in the range of Rs 10,000 or 20,000, suddenly undertakes transactions in the range of Rs 25 lakhs or Rs 50 lakhs, in this scenario the banks should issue an alert. The bench asked, why your AI operated tools in the bank did not deem it fit to alarm him, that this transaction is suspicious?
The bench observed that the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) report itself flagged that over Rs 50,000 crores have been misappropriated from April 2021 to November 2025 through cyber fraud. The top court stressed on the need for timely actions from the RBI and the banks.
The bench, issuing a slew of fresh directions, asked the MHA to consider the Standard Operating Procedure of the RBI and similar SoP or decisions of the Department of Telecom and come up with a draft Memorandu of Undestanding (MoU) in four weeks to effectively deal with such offences.
The bench directed the CBI to identify digital arrest cases and asked the Gujarat and Delhi governments to accord sanction to the federal probe agency to proceed with the investigations in the identified digital arrest cases. The bench also asked the RBI, the DoT and others to jointly hold a meeting to come up with a framework for providing compensation in digital arrest cases.
The apex court in December 2025 had asked the Centre to look into the suggestions put forward by the amicus curiae in ensuring compensation to victims of digital arrests, while voicing its concern over the enormous amounts taken out from the country by cyber criminals. The apex court was hearing a suo moto case in connection with the digital arrest scam.
