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SC Shields SASTRA University From TN Action Over Alleged Land Encroachment

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the Tamil Nadu government from taking any coercive action against SASTRA University in Thanjavur over allegations that it had encroached upon 31.37 acres of government land. The state government informed the apex court that it wanted its land back and did not want to resolve the matter amicably.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Singhvi represented SASTRA. The bench made its interim order halting any coercive measures against the university absolute. The bench has listed its plea for final hearing.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Tamil Nadu government, stated that the state did not want to resolve the case amicably and wanted its land back. SASTRA’s counsel contended that the university was willing to provide an alternative piece of land to resolve the dispute. The counsel added that the state government is unwilling to consider the proposal. On September 21, the Supreme Court – observing that the government land allegedly encroached upon by SASTRA University has been used for establishing an educational institution, asked Tamil Nadu to explore whether alternate land could be accepted in lieu of the disputed land.