ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Up Medical Board At Noida Hospital To Explore Passive Euthanasia For 31-Yr-Old

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Noida district hospital to constitute a primary board to explore passive euthanasia for a 31-year-old man suffering from 100 per cent disability quadriplegia and who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade, saying his health condition has gone from bad to worse.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary for maintaining life.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan asked the district hospital at Noida in sector 39 to file its report within two weeks on an application filed by father of 31-year-old Harish Rana seeking passive euthanasia for him saying his health condition has gone from bad to worse.

"We want the primary board to give us a report that life-sustaining treatment can be withheld. Let the primary board place its report at the earliest, and once it is before us, we shall proceed to pass further orders. Let this exercise be done within two weeks," the bench directed.

This is the second time in as many years that parents of the patient have approached the top court seeking passive euthanasia for their son.

On November 8 last year, the top court took note of the union health ministry report in which it was suggested that the patient will be in home care with assistance from Uttar Pradesh government and regular visits of doctors and a physiotherapist.

The apex court has said if home care is not feasible, shifting of the boy to district hospital, Noida for ensuring availability of proper medical care considering his health condition. On Thursday, advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for the father, said that everything was tried and they are thankful for the assistance rendered by the state government, but nothing seems to be working out.

"Today, what is happening is that he is falling ill quite often and has been taken to the hospital. What I am asking is that his case, as per this court's judgment in common cause case (2018 verdict), be referred to a primary board. If the doctors feel his treatment could be withheld, the next step would be the constitution of the secondary board and the matter will be taken before that and his treatment can be withheld," she said.

The counsel further said that she was not asking for active euthanasia but for passive euthanasia of the son in which this court's judgement says the life treatment can be withheld to end the suffering.

Justice Paridwala after pursuing the reports said, "Just look at the condition of the boy. It's pathetic." The bench directed the registry to forward the copy of the order to the hospital at Noida and to the office of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.