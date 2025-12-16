SC Sets Aside Order By Himachal HC Directing Removal Of Orchards From Forest Land
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the removal of fruit-bearing orchards from encroached forest land and asked the state government to formulate a proposal for the Centre to help the marginalised section and landless people.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court made it clear that the issue falls in the policy domain, and the high court should have refrained from passing the order.
The bench said that the high court erred in passing the order, which has very drastic consequences affecting the marginalised section of the society and landless people in the area.
However, the bench said that action can be taken by the state government as far as encroachment on forest land is concerned. The bench said the state government can formulate a proposal keeping in view the objective of the welfare state and place it before the Centre for necessary compliance.
The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea of the state government challenging the decision of the high court along with a plea of former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and activist Rajiv Rai, a lawyer.
The apex court in July, this year, had put on hold the order of the high court on the plea of Panwar and Rai, who pointed out that lakhs of people were affected by the decision, especially in the monsoon season.
Panwar had earlier said the high court in its July 2 order directed the forest department to remove the apple orchards and plant forest species in their place, with costs ordered to be recovered from encroachers as arrears of land revenue.
The plea said the order is arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of constitutional, statutory and environmental principles, thereby necessitating the intervention of the Supreme Court to prevent irreversible ecological and socio-economic harm in the ecologically fragile state of Himachal Pradesh.
It was argued that such large-scale tree-felling, particularly during the monsoon season, significantly heightens the risk of landslides and soil erosion in Himachal Pradesh, a region characterised by its seismic activity and ecological sensitivity.
