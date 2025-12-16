ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside Order By Himachal HC Directing Removal Of Orchards From Forest Land

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the removal of fruit-bearing orchards from encroached forest land and asked the state government to formulate a proposal for the Centre to help the marginalised section and landless people.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The apex court made it clear that the issue falls in the policy domain, and the high court should have refrained from passing the order.

The bench said that the high court erred in passing the order, which has very drastic consequences affecting the marginalised section of the society and landless people in the area.

However, the bench said that action can be taken by the state government as far as encroachment on forest land is concerned. The bench said the state government can formulate a proposal keeping in view the objective of the welfare state and place it before the Centre for necessary compliance.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a plea of the state government challenging the decision of the high court along with a plea of former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and activist Rajiv Rai, a lawyer.