ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside NCLAT Order Upholding CCI's Rs 202 Crore Penalty On Amazon

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the NCLAT's June 2022 order, which rejected US e-commerce giant Amazon's appeal against an antitrust suspension of its investment deal with Future Group.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench also set aside the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) December 17, 2021 order which had levied a Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon and suspended its deal with Future.

The bench said, “In view of the findings recorded above, the appeal is allowed. The impugned judgement dated June 13, 2022 passed by the NCLAT and order dated December 17, 2021 passed by the CCI are set aside.”