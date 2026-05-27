SC Sets Aside NCLAT Order Upholding CCI's Rs 202 Crore Penalty On Amazon
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by Amazon, challenging the NCLAT's June 2022 order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the NCLAT's June 2022 order, which rejected US e-commerce giant Amazon's appeal against an antitrust suspension of its investment deal with Future Group.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
The bench also set aside the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) December 17, 2021 order which had levied a Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon and suspended its deal with Future.
The bench said, “In view of the findings recorded above, the appeal is allowed. The impugned judgement dated June 13, 2022 passed by the NCLAT and order dated December 17, 2021 passed by the CCI are set aside.”
The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by Amazon challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) June 2022 order.
The bench made it clear that if any amount was deposited or recovered from Amazon pursuant to these orders, the same should be refunded within eight weeks.
The apex court also added that if the refund is not made within the aforesaid period of eight weeks, the amount remaining unpaid shall carry simple interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum from the expiry of eight weeks until the date of payment.
The dispute originated from proceedings initiated by the CCI against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC over its 2019 investment in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), a promoter entity of Future Retail Limited. In November 2019, the CCI had approved Amazon's acquisition of a 49 percent stake in FCPL.
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