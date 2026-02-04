ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside Madras HC Stay Of TN University Law Amendments, Directs Fresh Hearing By HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said what the tearing hurry for the vacation bench of the high court to stay the law, while setting aside the May 2025, Madras High Court order, which had put on hold the operation of the 10 amendments passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly to remove the governor as the chancellor of certain state universities.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the state government, contended that the laws came into effect in April 2025, and in May 2025, the matter was moved urgently during the vacation.

He added that the procedure followed is first stay, then arguments, and the actual procedure should be first arguments then stay. However, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu (for the petitioner in the high court) argued that the order was passed after a day-long hearing.

The bench noted these are statutory rules having a presumption of constitutionality. Senior advocate P Wilson, also representing the Tamil Nadu government, said the matter was moved during the vacation, and the person comes in the vacation court, bypasses the Madurai court, and files this writ petition here and moves an urgency slip. Wilson added that it was submitted before the high court judge that the state has not filed a counter affidavit, but the judge switched off the mike and passed an interim order.

The bench asked, "Can a vacation court question the constitutionality of some universities' statutes? What is the tearing hurry?” The CJI said that assuming some illegal appointments are made, it does not prevent the high court from setting aside them. “If the high court finds, yes, there is something the state did in a hurry, made some illegal appointments. The high court can always set aside”, observed the bench.