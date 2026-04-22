ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Judgment Asking Centre To Vacate Residential Premises At Sujan Singh Park

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Delhi High Court verdict that had asked the Centre to evict residential premises at the tony Sujan Singh Park in the capital. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra held that the Centre's occupation of residential premises at Sujan Singh Park is not governed by the DRC (Delhi Rent Control) Act but is instead regulated exclusively by the terms of a government grant dating back to 1945.

"In view of our categorical finding that the DRC Act has no manner of application to the present lis, the very foundation upon which the learned ARC assumed jurisdiction to entertain the eviction suit by the respondent stands eroded. The eviction proceedings, having been instituted, entertained and decided under a statutory regime alien to the legal character of the relationship between the parties, are thus vitiated at their inception," said the bench.

"The High Court, in affirming the said course on the premise that the respondent would otherwise be left without a remedy, with respect, misdirected itself. The existence or absence of a remedy cannot determine jurisdiction," said the bench.

The apex court also upheld the supremacy of the Government Grants Act, 1895 over the Delhi Rent Control Act of 1958 in this case. The bench said that, equally, in the absence of any express stipulation in the lease deed providing for eviction on account of non-payment of rent, no such right can be inferred.