ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Will Stand For Our 2024 Judgment’: SC Sends Contempt Pleas Alleging Violation Of Bulldozer Judgment To HCs

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said the apex court stands for its judgment – delivered in November 2024, laying down safeguards against "bulldozer justice" – but stressed that each case involves distinct factual disputes best addressed by the concerned high courts (HCs).

The bench, led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, declined to entertain contempt petitions alleging demolitions in violation of the ruling. The bench observed that the core issue in the contempt petitions was whether the petitioners' premises had been demolished in breach of the safeguards the apex court laid down.

The bench sent all the contempt petitions to the respective HCs, leaving all issues open. The bench made it clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the allegations, and the interim protection granted by the Supreme Court would continue during the pendency of the proceedings before the HCs. However, the parties would be free to seek modification of the interim orders before the high courts, which would decide such applications independently, the bench added.

"We deem it appropriate to transfer the records of these proceedings to the concerned HCs," said the bench and also asked the HCs to call for relevant records and, if necessary, obtain evidence through the district courts to determine all factual issues.

Petitioners argued that the principles of natural justice were violated and demolition orders were passed contrary to law; however, concerned authorities claimed the demolitions were lawful. The bench said the cases raised "multiple questions of fact" which could not appropriately be decided in contempt proceedings before it.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel, representing various parties, whether the judgment could be used as a blanket ban against all illegal encroachments.

The bench asked counsel to find out if their clients had been singled out regarding aggressive steps taken under the law, while others were not facing the same level of scrutiny. Senior advocate Sanjay Hedge said his client, Ganesh Gupta, a resident of Delhi, had a fruit juice stall that faced bulldozer action. "The question is whether this person has authorisation or the procedure of law was followed or not?" observed Justice Bagchi.