‘We Will Stand For Our 2024 Judgment’: SC Sends Contempt Pleas Alleging Violation Of Bulldozer Judgment To HCs
The apex court made it clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the allegations.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said the apex court stands for its judgment – delivered in November 2024, laying down safeguards against "bulldozer justice" – but stressed that each case involves distinct factual disputes best addressed by the concerned high courts (HCs).
The bench, led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, declined to entertain contempt petitions alleging demolitions in violation of the ruling. The bench observed that the core issue in the contempt petitions was whether the petitioners' premises had been demolished in breach of the safeguards the apex court laid down.
The bench sent all the contempt petitions to the respective HCs, leaving all issues open. The bench made it clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the allegations, and the interim protection granted by the Supreme Court would continue during the pendency of the proceedings before the HCs. However, the parties would be free to seek modification of the interim orders before the high courts, which would decide such applications independently, the bench added.
"We deem it appropriate to transfer the records of these proceedings to the concerned HCs," said the bench and also asked the HCs to call for relevant records and, if necessary, obtain evidence through the district courts to determine all factual issues.
Petitioners argued that the principles of natural justice were violated and demolition orders were passed contrary to law; however, concerned authorities claimed the demolitions were lawful. The bench said the cases raised "multiple questions of fact" which could not appropriately be decided in contempt proceedings before it.
During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel, representing various parties, whether the judgment could be used as a blanket ban against all illegal encroachments.
The bench asked counsel to find out if their clients had been singled out regarding aggressive steps taken under the law, while others were not facing the same level of scrutiny. Senior advocate Sanjay Hedge said his client, Ganesh Gupta, a resident of Delhi, had a fruit juice stall that faced bulldozer action. "The question is whether this person has authorisation or the procedure of law was followed or not?" observed Justice Bagchi.
Hedge said in one case, a TV anchor sat on a bulldozer and came there. The CJI said somebody will have to adjudicate regarding these allegations. Citing a case, the CJI said the respondent's stand is that the disputed area formed part of the government scheme meant for the rehabilitation of sanitation workers and that due to the high-handedness of the other party, they are unable to rehabilitate the sanitation workers.
"And, he is claiming here bulldozer…why should we entertain this kind of claim. Therefore, the high court will come (into the picture)…," pointed out the CJI. The Bench said it cannot allow the misuse of the court's directions issued in the 2024 judgment.
Senior advocate C U Singh, representing a party, argued, "If the Supreme Court does not stand up for its own judgment….” The CJI replied, “Who said we will not stand for (our judgment). We will stand for our judgment…."
Singh stressed that the judgment should not be subverted. Justice Bagchi said the judgment made it clear that unauthorised occupation in public places is not subject to the directions issued in the judgment.
The CJI, citing another contempt petition, said the rejoinder by the petitioner says the respondents have wrongly identified the demolished properties, and the area identified is a basti, legally allotted to residents, whereas the demolition occurred at another property.
"Now who is going to determine this question of fact…that is why we want to create a forum where evidence can be led and findings can be returned. If somebody has dared to demolish the property in violation of the directions of this court, consequences must follow. But if a bona fide action is taken or action is justified…there is a law of restitution, there is a law of damages, something can be done. But this entire exercise has to be undertaken by someone,” asked the CJI.
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